India’s only 4-language railway station: The mind-bending stop straddling two states

New Delhi: Indian Railways is continuously upgrading its stations with modern technology. Hundreds of stations have already been renovated, with new facilities added to meet passenger needs. Some stations gain attention for their unique features, and videos about them often go viral online.

Others are famous worldwide for their size, unusual names or quirky designs. Among these, one station is especially unique because announcements are made here in four different languages.

India’s iconic railway stations

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Several Indian railway stations are famous for unusual reasons. Hubli Junction in Karnataka is the country’s longest station. Ghum station in West Bengal stands at the highest altitude of 2,258 metres.

Venkata Narasimha Rajuvaripet railway station in Andhra Pradesh has a 28-letter name. Howrah Junction allows trains to pass between platforms. Attari station in Amritsar requires visas.

Lucknow City Station is run entirely by women. Howrah Junction also has the highest number of platforms in India.

The station that speaks four languages

The station where announcements are made in four languages is Navapur railway station, which is located on Gujarat-Maharashtra state border in Navapur town of Nandurbar district, Maharashtra. Here, announcements are broadcast in Hindi, English, Gujarati and Marathi.

What makes it special

The station falls under the Western Railway and has several unique features. It is divided between two states, Maharashtra and Gujarat. Interestingly, a bench on the platform is split down the middle, with one half in Maharashtra and the other half in Gujarat.

Both state laws apply within their respective portions of the station, making it a symbol of India’s diversity and administrative uniqueness.

Navapur Railway Station is unique because it mixes culture, law and daily operations, making it one of the most interesting stations in India.