India’s Only Railway Station With 28 Letters – Say Its Name And You Might Miss Your Train

New Delhi: India’s rail network is home to countless stations, each with its own story. Some are famous for their sprawling layouts, others for their historical significance. Every day, Indian Railways ferries millions of passengers to destinations across the country, managing vast crowds with efficiency. This has led to upgrades at old stations, the construction of larger waiting halls and expansions in new stations. But India’s uniqueness extends even to station names.

Among the country’s many railway quirks is a station whose name stretches across 28 English letters. Located in Andhra Pradesh, this tongue-twisting station is called Venkatanarasimharajuvaripeta, which is perched near the Tamil Nadu border. It is part of the South Railway’s Arakkonam branch line and is designated with the code VKZ.

India is no stranger to unusual station names. Across the nation, you will find stations named after people, animals or local landmarks. Some names are just a couple of letters long, while others, like Venkatanarasimharajuvaripeta, test even the most patient tongue.

A Global Comparison

While India boasts this 28-letter marvel, the world record belongs to a station in Wales, the United Kingdom. The station there carries the staggering 57-letter name:

Llanfairpwllgwyngyllgogerychwyrndrobwllllantysiliogogogoch

It is located in a village on the Anglesey Island in North Wales. Locals often shorten it simply to Llanfairpwll for convenience.

Whether in India or abroad, railway stations with unusually long names continue to fascinate travellers and social media enthusiasts, adding a quirky charm to the vast and historic rail networks of the world.