India’s Own ChatGPT Is Coming: Sarvam AI Will Talk, Listen And Detect Fraud In Hindi And 9 Regional Languages

New Delhi: India is readying its homegrown artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot, Sarvam AI. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced recently that the AI will be fully operational by December 2025 or January 2026. The minister confirmed that he will personally use Sarvam AI, signalling the government’s strong push for indigenous AI technologies.

Sarvam AI is being developed by a Bengaluru-based startup. The company focuses on turning advanced AI research into practical and real-world applications. Last August, the startup introduced a software enabling businesses to communicate with customers via voice rather than text. This technology has been trained on data from 10 Indian languages, allowing users to interact in their own regional language.

While global AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini are available, Sarvam AI distinguishes itself through support for local Indian languages. This feature makes it highly relevant for domestic users and also attractive for international audiences familiar with these languages.

Features And Capabilities

Sarvam AI is designed for real-time voice conversations and automation of routine tasks. It provides a testing ground for India’s next phase in generative AI. The government is collaborating with the startup.

In April this year, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) partnered with Sarvam AI to enhance Aadhaar services. The collaboration aims to make Aadhaar services smarter, faster and more secure using generative AI.

Sarvam AI will provide real-time feedback on enrolment and update processes for Aadhaar holders. It will flag any unusual activity during authentication and immediately alert authorities in case of suspected fraud.

Language Support

Initially, Sarvam AI will support 10 Indian languages for voice interaction and fraud detection. These include Hindi, English, Telugu, Tamil, Marathi, Gujarati, Kannada, Odia, Punjabi and Malayalam. Plans are underway to expand this list further in the coming months, strengthening India’s foothold in artificial intelligence.

Sarvam AI represents a significant step toward India’s vision of self-reliant AI solutions. By integrating local language support, real-time voice capabilities and fraud detection, the model is poised to reshape how Indians interact with AI daily.