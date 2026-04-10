India’s patent law strikes hard: Delhi HC slaps Rs 152 crore fine on telecom giant in historic case

New Delhi: In a ruling that is being hailed as a watershed moment for India’s intellectual property regime, the Delhi High Court has awarded Rs 152 crores in damages in a contested patent case involving cellular antenna technology.

Delivered by a single bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh in Communication Components Antenna Inc. v. Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG & Ors., it is the largest damages award in a non-standard essential patent (SEP) case in India’s history.

Patent validity upheld

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Titled Asymmetrical Beams for Spectrum Efficiency, the case involved Indian Patent No. 240893 (IN’893). The defendants challenged the patent on multiple grounds, citing nine prior art documents and alleging lack of novelty, inventive step, sufficiency and even false representation.

Justice Singh dismissed all objections. The court found that the cited prior art did not show the invention’s main idea of replacing sector antennas with asymmetrical sub-sector beams while keeping coverage and reducing handover zones. The “person skilled in the art” test confirmed that the patented solution required genuine inventive ingenuity.

Objections about insufficiency of disclosure were rejected, with the court stating that the patent’s specifications were sufficient for replication using standard simulation tools.

Rejecting the claim that the invention was merely a “mental act”, the court emphasised that it was a concrete and commercially deployed technical solution and directed the Patent Office to issue a Certificate of Validity under Section 113 of the Patents Act. The judgment strengthens IN’893 against future challenges.

Infringement established

The court relied on the defendants’ marketing materials, which showed beam patterns “almost identical” to the patented design. The defendants had sold 1,27,974 infringing antennas in India, compared to the plaintiff’s 30,000 units. These were supplied to major telecom operators.

Between 2016 and 2019, the defendants sought a licence for IN’893 but withheld antenna samples, beam pattern data and full sales records. The court drew adverse inferences from this evasive conduct. It further cemented the finding of infringement.

Massive damages imposed

The bench adopted a notional royalty approach, using a confidential license agreement with a bona fide licensee to determine a fair rate. Given the defendants’ evasive behaviour, the court applied the higher end of the range and set the royalty at 20% of net sale price per antenna.

This translated to total damages of Rs 1,52,32,36,783.90 (around Rs 152 crores), payable by June 30, 2026, with 7% annual interest applicable for late payment.

A wake-up call for businesses

Legal experts say the ruling points to a new era in India’s IP enforcement. “This judgment is the largest award of damages in a contested patent infringement suit in India in a non-SEP matter. By adopting a 20% royalty rate, the court has sent a clear message that infringers who litigate in bad faith and evade disclosure will face the consequences in law,” said Sidhant Goel, senior partner at Sim And San-Attorneys at Law, who along with Mohit Goel, Aditya Goel, Deepankar Mishra and Avni Sharma, assisted Senior Advocate Gaurav Pachnanda to represent the plaintiff.

Telecom companies who purchased the infringing antennas may now need to reassess supply chain compliance. The ruling also highlights that liability can extend beyond manufacturers to those who knowingly procure infringing products.

The Certificate of Validity under Section 113 adds further weight and provides judicial endorsement that strengthens the patent’s commercial value and shields it from future legal challenges.