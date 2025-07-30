India’s ‘Pralay’ Roars To Life: Precision Missile Clears Twin Trials – Here’s What Makes It Lethal

New Delhi: The Bay of Bengal echoed with power this week. India’s defence scientists fired off two back-to-back tests of the ‘Pralay’ missile from the Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island. Monday (July 28) and Tuesday (July 29) marked a milestone. Both launches hit their targets. No deviation. No failure.

Officials confirmed it marked the conclusion of Phase-1 trials. The missile flew as expected. All systems, guidance, propulsion and tracking, clicked perfectly. With this, the path stands clear. The Indian military gears up to welcome ‘Pralay’ into its arsenal in the “near future”.

‘Pralay’ is a tactical and fast missile. It runs on solid fuel and flies up to 500 kilometres. It is built for conventional strikes, not nuclear ones. And it does not miss. Engineers gave it top-notch navigation tools. The accuracy? Razor-sharp.

Defence experts say it is ready to hit high-value targets deep behind enemy lines.

This missile will soon sit inside India’s planned Integrated Rocket Force (IRF), a separate structure, which is different from the Strategic Forces Command that manages India’s nuclear missiles.

In contrast, the IRF is for battlefield punch, which is hard, fast and conventional.

A senior officer offered perspective. “Designed for major conventional strikes with a 1,000-kg payload against enemy targets, ‘Pralay’ will be an important addition to the armed forces,” he said.

Recent wars, including Russia’s campaign in Ukraine and India’s own Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, have made it clear. Precision and reach decide the winner.

After the successful test fires, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “The ‘Pralay’ missile equipped with modern technologies will give further technological boost to the armed forces against threats.”

He also congratulated the teams behind the success.

These tests were serious evaluations. The military wanted to confirm both ends of the range, maximum and minimum. Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) teams, scientists, Army officers, Air Force personnel and even industry engineers observed every second of the missile’s flight.

Tracking stations captured the data. Sensors mapped every detail. A ship was floated near the impact zone to record the final strike. All signs were green. Every subsystem performed as it was built to. No flaw surfaced. The numbers matched predictions.

India is preparing for a future where speed, precision and readiness define the battlefield. ‘Pralay’ is no longer a prototype. It is nearly operational. And it is deadly accurate.