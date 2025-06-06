India’s Secret Arsenal Unveiled: DRDO Chief Lifts The Veil On India’s New Military Might

New Delhi: Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) Chief Dr. Samir V. Kamat opened the lid on how India is rewriting the rules of modern warfare. He declared that in addition to catching up with global powers in defence technology, India is also preparing to leapfrog them.

The recent Operation Sindoor, a blistering military response to the deadly April 22 terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, witnessed Indian forces wielding homegrown weaponry designed and developed by the DRDO, systems that, according to him, destroyed and dominated the enemy.

During the blistering military offensive, the Akash missile system, the Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM) and the cutting-edge anti-drone D4 system were deployed in sync – delivering what the DRDO chief called a “tremendous” performance.

He pointed out that the systems were developed over years, with Akash starting back in 2004-05, later upgraded in partnership with Israel to become MRSAM. But it was the seamless integration of these three, the Akash, the MRSAM and the D4, that transformed India’s battlefield response.

“They performed superbly and thwarted every enemy attack,” he said with pride.

And it was not only the missiles. India’s radar capabilities have also leapt forward. Dr. Kamat emphasised how DRDO has mastered the art of designing multifunctional radars that now cater to the Army, the Navy and the Air Force in a unified network.

“Earlier, every radar operated independently. Now, we have integrated them for real-time data sharing. That changes everything,” he said.

But what is coming next could redefine warfare in the region and maybe the world. He revealed that DRDO’s arsenal still holds several arrows that are yet to be unleashed. Within the next 2-3 years, India plans to induct several indigenously developed defence platforms – including the Very Short Range Air Defence System (VSHORADS), the Man-Portable Anti-Tank Guided Missiles (MPATGM), the Pralay and Rudram missile systems, advanced light torpedoes and next-generation landmines.

Then comes the crown jewel, the BrahMos. Work is already underway to enhance its range – with plans to integrate the BrahMos Next Generation (NG) missile into multiple aircraft, not just the Sukhoi. “Its precision and power make it one of the most exceptional missiles in the world,” he said. And it does not stop there. The Astra-2 and Astra-3 air-to-air missiles are in the pipeline, while Rudram is evolving as a force multiplier.

In a statement that hints at ambitions rivaling Israel’s famed Iron Dome, he also confirmed that India is developing its own layered defence system. With Akash, QRSAM, S-400 and work on the ‘Kusha’ missile – India’s answer to the S-500 – already in motion, it is clear that New Delhi has a firm eye on the sky.

“The plan is to have multiple units of these across the nation,” he added.

What about the next-gen air force? The Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) project, cleared last year, is already in motion. The prototype will be ready by 2029, test flights will follow and full induction into the Indian Air Force is slated to begin around 2035. “It could be done with HAL or even with private players,” he said, hinting at a new era of public-private synergy in India’s defence landscape.

On the lighter side of firepower, India is accelerating development of the LCA Mk1A, although delays in GE engine supply have slowed deliveries. Nonetheless, the Air Force will receive all 83 ordered jets within the next three years.

Mk2s are on the horizon too, with the DRDO eyeing 2033 for their rollout. Trials for a new indigenous light tank will begin in mid-2025 and production will follow by 2027.

Dr. Kamat did not hold back when speaking about drones either. “Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) are becoming gamechangers,” he said and confirmed that the DRDO is working on base tech and integration.

With swarm drones becoming a future threat, India is also pushing forward its anti-drone arsenal with urgency.

Finally, reflecting on the strategic shift in India’s defence ecosystem, he credited the incumbent government for championing the cause of self-reliance. “Earlier, the DRDO was a platform for just research and development (R&D). Now, with the ecosystem in place, we are marching toward becoming a global defence technology leader,” he said.

With indigenous marvels like the Pinaka, the BrahMos and the Akash leading the charge, it is hard to argue otherwise.

If there was ever any doubt that India was ready to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with the world’s defence giants, Dr. Kamat left no room for it.