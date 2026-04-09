India’s secret hypersonic trio: Meet Dhvani, LR-AShM and ET-LDHCM that could give country strike power like never before

New Delhi: India’s hypersonic weapons programme is now moving beyond research and early testing, with the country working toward deploying these systems for real military use. The effort includes three projects – the Dhvani Hypersonic Glide Vehicle, the Long-Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Missile and the Extended Trajectory Long Duration Hypersonic Cruise Missile.

Each of these weapons is designed for a different role. Dhvani is being developed for long-range nuclear deterrence, the Long-Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Missile is meant to target enemy warships and secure the Indian Ocean and the Extended Trajectory Long Duration Hypersonic Cruise Missile is built for fast and precision strikes against high-value targets.

The three together form a layered hypersonic strike capability that could allow India to respond faster, hit targets at longer distances and overcome advanced air defence systems.

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Dhvani – a long-range hypersonic glide vehicle

The Dhvani Hypersonic Glide Vehicle is a long-range system built to carry nuclear payloads across vast distances. Travelling at speeds well beyond Mach 5 and with an estimated range close to 10,000 kilometres, it is built to glide through the upper atmosphere while constantly changing direction.

This flight profile makes interception extremely difficult. Unlike traditional ballistic missiles that follow predictable paths, hypersonic glide vehicles can change their trajectory mid-course and complicate detection and response.

Trials planned through 2026 will test heat-resistant materials, targeting software and final navigation systems. These features are important because the vehicle travels at extremely high speeds, creating intense heat and pressure while passing through heavily defended airspace.

Dhvani is expected to strengthen India’s nuclear deterrent by reducing warning time and improving survivability against missile defence systems.

LR-AShM – Securing Indian Ocean

Along with Dhvani, India is developing the Long-Range Anti-Ship Hypersonic Missile, a weapon built for naval dominance in the Indian Ocean Region. With a range of around 1,500 kilometres, this missile can target both moving warships and fixed land targets.

This capability allows India to hold adversary naval assets at risk across large maritime zones. The missile is also designed using locally developed electronics and sensors to reduce reliance on foreign targeting infrastructure.

Development of multiple launch options is also underway. Land-based, air-launched and ship-launched variants are being explored, indicating that India sees hypersonic weapons as operational systems rather than limited deterrence tools.

The LR-AShM programme builds on India’s first long-range hypersonic flight test conducted from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off Odisha in late 2024. That test laid the foundation for the present generation of operational systems.

ET-LDHCM – Speed and flexibility

Bridging the gap between traditional cruise missiles and glide vehicles is the Extended Trajectory Long Duration Hypersonic Cruise Missile. Tested in 2025, this missile is designed to travel at speeds exceeding Mach 8 and cover distances beyond 1,500 kilometres.

It can change direction mid-flight and can be launched from aircraft, naval platforms and ground-based launchers. This flexibility allows it to be used across different combat scenarios.

The missile is designed to penetrate advanced air defence systems and can carry both conventional and nuclear payloads. Its ability to sustain high speeds over long distances makes it suitable for rapid precision strikes.

Scramjet breakthrough driving hypersonic capability

These programmes have been supported by India’s progress in scramjet engine technology. The development builds on years of work under the Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle programme.

In January 2026, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) successfully conducted a ground test of an actively cooled scramjet engine for more than 12 minutes. Sustained combustion at hypersonic speeds is considered essential for long-range hypersonic cruise missiles.

This achievement allows India to move beyond short experimental flights and towards operational hypersonic systems capable of sustained high-speed travel.

A layered hypersonic deterrence strategy

Dhvani, LR-AShM and ET-LDHCM together form a layered hypersonic network covering nuclear deterrence, maritime strike capability and precision conventional operations.

This approach shows how India’s defence planning is evolving. The country is developing weapons that can break through advanced air defence systems and strike targets before the enemy gets enough time to respond.

With China already deploying hypersonic weapons, India’s strategy centres on building a flexible and locally developed hypersonic ecosystem designed for multiple operational roles.