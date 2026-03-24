India’s sovereignty goes for a toss? Iran embassy deletes tweet on Kashmir after outrage from Pakistani social media

When Kashmiris were collecting money to support Iran, the Iranian embassy in India was overwhelmed due to love and support. It even made a social media post on X thanking people of Kashmir and India for the support. However, the joy was short-lived for them as Pakistani trolls started tagging the ‘Iran in India’ and pushing it to withdraw the tweet, alleging that Kashmir is not a part of India and is under illegal occupation of India. The Iranian embassy, as expected, bowed to Pakistani trolls and deleted the X post.

The deleted post stated, “A respected sister from Kashmir donated the gold kept as a memento of her husband, who passed away 28 years ago, with a heart full of love and solidarity for the people of #Iran. Your tears and pure emotions are the greatest source of comfort for the people of Iran and will never be forgotten. Thank you #Kashmir. Thank you #India.”

To this post, Pakistani trolls reacted sharply, forcing Iran to withdraw the post. After that, though the Iranian embassy retweeted the Kashmiri donation news, but without mentioning India, to please its supporters in Pakistan.

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Notably, the Iranian Embassy in India has opened a new account with the State Bank of India and has now shared the details along with a QR code to receive donations from those willing to contribute. While money from Indians is acceptable to the Iranian embassy, India’s sovereignty is not.

The embassy later tweeted the video of the woman again but this time, neither it mentioned India nor Kashmir. "We will never forget your kindness," the post reads.

We will never forget your kindness. pic.twitter.com/mLbk27DFKy — Iran in India (@Iran_in_India) March 24, 2026

Critics say this shows the duality of countries like Iran and Turkey, which want business in India but don’t want to back India’s sovereignty. Even, Indian social media users were quick to spot the double standards.

@Iran_in_India DELETED its post the second pressure kicked in.



One line of gratitude. Gone. That is your level of commitment.



Call it straight. This is diplomatic opportunism.



You engage India for trade, access, and goodwill. That part is steady. But the moment it touches… pic.twitter.com/2CbjXRAXLi — OsintTV (@OsintTV) March 24, 2026

Notably, Iran had earlier blocked India-bound fuel and gas ships’ transit through the Strait of Hormuz and opened the channel only after multiple rounds of negotiations with the Government of India.

Hypocrisy of @Iran_in_India !



The Iran in India account tweeted a message thanking "Indians" for their donations. however, when some Kashmiris objected, they swiftly deleted the tweet and instead thanked Kashmiris for the contributions.

Meanwhile, other Indians, including… pic.twitter.com/QRe6tHmWzm — रमन (@Dhuandhaar) March 23, 2026

On India's diplomatic response to the West Asia conflict, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated in the Lok Sabha that India's stand has been clear from the very beginning , one of expressing deep concern, advocating de-escalation, and opposing attacks on civilians and on energy and transport infrastructure.

Prime Minister Modi informed the Lok Sanbha that he has engaged with all relevant West Asian leaders and urged them to reduce tensions and end the conflict, and emphasising that attacks on commercial ships and obstruction of international waterways like the Strait of Hormuz are wholly unacceptable, PM Modi asserted, "India, through diplomacy, is making continuous efforts for the safe passage of Indian ships even amidst the war environment."