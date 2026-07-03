/‘India’s stand on Indus Waters Treaty consistent’: MEA amid Pakistan’s threats over water sharing

India reiterated its firm and consistent position on the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT), emphasising that the 1960 agreement remains in abeyance until Pakistan credibly ends its support for cross-border terrorism.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday dismissed Islamabad’s repeated threats and rhetoric over water sharing, asserting on its continued stance of ‘blood and water cannot flow together.’
Addressing the issue during the weekly media briefing, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “India’s position on the Indus Waters Treaty is consistent. The IWT stands in abeyance in response to Pakistan’s continued sponsorship of cross-border terrorism. Pakistan must credibly and irrevocably abjure its support for cross-border terrorism.”
The remarks come against the backdrop of escalating verbal attacks from Pakistan, which has described India’s suspension of the treaty as an “act of war.”
Islamabad has repeatedly tried to internationalise the matter while facing growing diplomatic isolation and domestic challenges, including its own water management crises.
The Indus Waters Treaty, brokered by the World Bank in 1960, allocates the waters of the Indus River system between the two countries. Under the treaty, India has rights over the eastern rivers: Ravi, Beas, and Sutlej, while Pakistan largely controls the western rivers: Indus, Jhelum, and Chenab.
However, India has long maintained that the treaty cannot operate in a vacuum of trust, especially when one party continues to use terrorism as an instrument of state policy.
India formally suspended the treaty in April 2025 following the deadly Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which was linked to Pakistan-based terrorist groups. Since then, New Delhi has made it clear that meaningful progress on the treaty can only happen once Pakistan demonstrably dismantles its terror infrastructure.
On Tuesday, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari escalated the war of words, attempting to link regional stability with the water-sharing agreement.
He threatened that “any attempt to undermine Pakistan’s water rights would receive a national response,” framing the issue as an existential threat to Pakistan.
In a desperate attempt to deflect attention from Pakistan’s internal water mismanagement, outdated irrigation practices, and failure to build adequate storage infrastructure despite receiving a generous share of the western rivers under the treaty.
India has historically adhered to the treaty even during periods of heightened tension, including multiple wars. However, continued cross-border terrorism, including high-profile attacks like Pulwama, Uri, and now Pahalgam, has eroded the foundational trust required for such a technical agreement to function smoothly. As Pakistan continues its aggressive posturing on international forums, India remains consistent in its position.
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