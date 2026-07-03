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‘India’s stand on Indus Waters Treaty consistent’: MEA amid Pakistan’s threats over water sharing

The remarks come against the backdrop of escalating verbal attacks from Pakistan, which has described India’s suspension of the treaty as an “act of war.”

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Anjali Singh
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 05:45 PM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 05:45 PM IST
‘India’s stand on Indus Waters Treaty consistent’: MEA amid Pakistan’s threats over water sharing
Image Credit: IANS

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