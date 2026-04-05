India’s Su-30 jets turned into war-ready flying labs, indigenous Kaveri engines set to dominate skies

New Delhi: The Gas Turbine Research Establishment (GTRE), a premier lab under the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), plans to convert two Su-30MKI fighter jets into dedicated flying testbeds (FTB) for indigenous engine development. This initiative is expected to accelerate the certification of homegrown aero engines, including the ambitious Kaveri 2.0 and other high-thrust systems for future fighter jets.

Flying labs for real-time testing

The two selected Su-30MKIs will be modified with advanced instruments to record detailed performance data during flight. Testing engines in the air instead of on ground-based laboratories is expected to give engineers a clear view of how Indian-made engines and components perform in real flight conditions.

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“This will allow us to directly evaluate domestic engine parts against established foreign benchmarks. We can now measure how materials handle operational stress, manage pressure and cope with intense heat under actual flight conditions,” said a senior DRDO official.

Safety and systematic validation

Flight trials will be conducted in a structured step-by-step manner. Initial tests will focus on individual components rather than complete engines to ensure that each subsystem is safe and reliable before integration.

The GTRE will carry out detailed Failure Modes, Effects and Criticality Analysis (FMECA) to identify potential failure points during flight.

The project also incorporates a staircase approach to certification through limited Airworthiness Monitoring Trials (AMT). Components will first be approved for restricted flight durations. As data confirms their reliability, operational limits will be progressively expanded. This iterative approach is an international aerospace standard and designed to minimise risk while keeping development on track.

Strategic choice of Su-30MKI

The Su-30MKI has been selected for this role because of its heavy payload capacity, advanced onboard data systems and twin-engine design. One engine can carry the experimental Indian powerplant while the other ensures safe flight by following standard international testbed practices.

This setup provides a safety margin while enabling engineers to collect precise performance data.

A milestone for indigenous engine programmes

Historically, India has faced major delays due to the absence of native airborne testbeds, previously sending Kaveri prototypes to Russia for trials on leased Il-76 aircraft. With dedicated Su-30MKI testbeds, the DRDO can now conduct rapid prototyping, accelerate certification and integrate domestic engines far more efficiently.

The programme is crucial to India’s aerospace ambitions, including the 73-90 kN Kaveri 2.0 and the 110-120 kN Advanced High Thrust Class Engine (AHTCE) for stealth fighters like the AMCA.

By removing reliance on foreign testing facilities, this initiative boosts India’s self-reliance and strengthens its strategic defence capabilities.