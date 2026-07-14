/India’s Su-30MKI vs China’s J-16: Same roots, different upgrades – which fighter jet has the edge?

New Delhi: India’s Su-30MKI and China’s J-16 fighter jets may fly under different flags, but both aircraft trace their origins to the same Soviet-era Su-27 Flanker family. Over the years, both countries have upgraded these heavy fighters with their own technologies and turned them into some of the most important aircraft in the Indian Air Force (IAF) and the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF).
At first glance, the two fighters look similar because of their shared design heritage. However, decades of modifications have given them different strengths. The Su-30MKI has evolved through a mix of Russian airframe technology, French navigation systems, Israeli electronics and Indian weapons, while China has transformed the J-16 with its own radar, avionics, electronic warfare systems and missiles.
China’s journey towards the J-16 began after it acquired the Su-30MKK fighter from Russia in the late 1990s. Beijing kept the basic design but replaced several internal systems with domestically developed technology. The J-16 now uses Chinese-made radar, computers, electronic warfare equipment and weapons.
China operates more than 300 J-16 fighters, making it one of the main strike aircraft of the PLAAF.
India followed a different approach with the Su-30MKI. Instead of creating a new aircraft from scratch, it worked with Russia and integrated systems from multiple countries into the fighter. The aircraft received Russian engines and design features along with French, Israeli and Indian technologies.
The IAF presently operates more than 260 Su-30MKIs that make it the backbone of India’s fighter fleet.
One of the biggest advantages of the Su-30MKI is its ability to perform complex manoeuvres during close-range combat. The aircraft is equipped with canards, small forward wings that improve control and thrust-vectoring engines that allow the pilot to change the direction of engine exhaust.
This gives the Su-30MKI exceptional agility during dogfights, where aircraft engage each other at close distances.
On the other hand, the J-16 was developed to carry heavier weapons and more fuel. It does not have canards or thrust-vectoring engines, which limits its manoeuvrability compared to the Indian fighter in close combat situations.
Radar technology is one area where the Chinese fighter holds an edge. The J-16 is equipped with an advanced indigenous AESA radar, which offers better tracking capability, improved resistance against electronic interference and longer detection ranges.
The Su-30MKI uses a PESA radar system. While it can track multiple targets, the technology is older compared to modern AESA systems.
India is preparing the Super Sukhoi upgrade programme, under which the Su-30MKI will receive a new AESA radar along with upgraded electronics and other improvements.
Electronic warfare has become a major part of modern air combat. The Su-30MKI uses a combination of Russian and Israeli systems, giving it strong defensive and offensive electronic capabilities.
China has developed a specialised electronic warfare version of the J-16, called the J-16D, to disrupt enemy radars and communication systems.
When it comes to weapons, both aircraft carry advanced missiles. The Indian Su-30MKI has the ability to carry the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile and the indigenous Astra air-to-air missile.
The Chinese J-16 is equipped with missiles such as the PL-15 long-range air-to-air missile and the PL-10 short-range missile. The PL-15 is built to engage targets from long distances and is considered one of China’s most advanced air combat weapons.
The outcome would depend heavily on the type of combat situation. In a close-range fight, the Su-30MKI’s superior manoeuvrability gives it an advantage because of its canards and thrust-vectoring engines.
In long-range combat, where aircraft use radar and missiles without entering visual range, the J-16 has an advantage due to its AESA radar and PL-15 missile combination.
However, India’s planned Super Sukhoi upgrade is expected to change the equation. Once the Su-30MKI receives a new AESA radar, improved electronic systems and upgraded weapons, the J-16’s advantage in long-range combat could reduce.
The comparison between the two fighters shows how two aircraft with the same roots have developed into different platforms. The Su-30MKI brings exceptional agility and a diverse technology mix, while the J-16 benefits from China’s emphasis on modern sensors, long-range weapons and electronic warfare. The final advantage in any conflict would depend on training, support systems, battlefield conditions and how these aircraft are used.
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