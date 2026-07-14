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India’s Su-30MKI vs China’s J-16: Same roots, different upgrades – which fighter jet has the edge?

At first glance, the two fighters look similar because of their shared design heritage. However, decades of modifications have given them different strengths.

Written ByZee Media BureauEdited By:Tarique Anwar
Published: Jul 14, 2026, 05:38 AM IST|Updated: Jul 14, 2026, 05:38 AM IST
India’s Su-30MKI vs China’s J-16: Same roots, different upgrades – which fighter jet has the edge?

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The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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