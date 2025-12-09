India’s Top Cities With Clean Air This Week: Delhi And Mumbai Not In The List

While metro cities like Delhi and Mumbai continue to struggle with high pollution levels, some cities across India are enjoying fresh, clean air this week. These urban and rural pockets demonstrate how natural surroundings, low industrial activity, and effective pollution control measures can contribute to healthier air quality.

Here’s a look at the top 5 Indian cities with the lowest Air Quality Index (AQI) from December 1 to December 6, 2025:

1. Shillong, Meghalaya

Perched at a high elevation and surrounded by lush forests, Shillong benefits from natural greenery that keeps its air clean. Its serene environment and minimal industrial activity contribute to consistently low AQI levels.

2. Ooty, Tamil Nadu

Known for its cool climate and abundant green spaces, Ooty offers a perfect winter retreat with fresh, breathable air. This popular hill station manages to maintain excellent air quality thanks to its natural surroundings.

3. Aizawl, Mizoram

Aizawl, located in the northeastern hills, enjoys low levels of pollution due to limited industrial activity. Its location and lush landscape ensure the city’s air remains healthy for residents and visitors alike.

4. Palkalaiperur, Tamil Nadu

This rural town stays far from industrial hubs, which allows it to maintain clean air. Its distance from urban congestion and greenery around the area contribute to its excellent AQI readings.

5. Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu

Coastal winds play a crucial role in dispersing pollutants in Tirunelveli. This coastal city benefits from natural ventilation, which helps maintain good air quality even as other regions struggle.

AQI Data of These Cities (December 1–6, 2025)

City Dec 1 Dec 2 Dec 3 Dec 4 Dec 5 Dec 6 Shillong 15 20 16 -- -- -- Ooty 44 45 44 -- 25 31 Aizawl -- 38 38 38 38 38 Palkalaiperur 45 42 38 38 28 -- Tirunelveli -- 26 25 38 -- --

Source: Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)

Delhi and Mumbai Struggle With Poor Air Quality

While these cities enjoy clean air, Delhi and Mumbai continue to face severe pollution challenges. Delhi’s AQI currently stands at 303, categorised as “very poor”, with thick haze and reduced visibility reported in areas such as Anand Vihar and ITO. The high pollution levels are primarily due to vehicular emissions, industrial activity, and construction dust. Air quality in the capital is expected to remain very poor until at least December 8, 2025.

In Mumbai, air quality is relatively better, with an AQI of 115 (moderate). However, pollutants like PM2.5 and PM10 still pose a health concern. While clear skies and warm temperatures may help disperse some pollutants, the overall air quality is expected to remain steady, highlighting the ongoing need for pollution control.

The clean air in cities like Shillong, Ooty, Aizawl, Palkalaiperur, and Tirunelveli shows how natural surroundings and effective environmental management can make a significant difference. As metro cities continue to battle poor air quality, these pockets of fresh air stand out as examples of sustainable living and a reminder of the importance of pollution control measures.