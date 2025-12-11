India’s Unique Village Where No Home Cooks, But No One Goes Hungry

New Delhi: Indian villages are known for their simple life, strong community bonds and living traditions. Clay houses, mud stoves and water from village wells were hallmarks of rural life. Over time, electricity and modern conveniences reached villages and changed people’s lifestyle, some traditions still remain alive.

Chandanki village in Gujarat is one such village, standing out for its unique communal lifestyle. Instead of cooking meals separately at home, villagers here prepare all their food in a central kitchen. With a population of around 1,000, everyone gathers to eat together, creating a strong sense of community and sharing.

Elders say the practice began years ago when many young people moved to cities or abroad. With mostly older residents left, cooking in every household became difficult. To solve this, villagers began cooking and eating together, a practice that has now become a daily tradition.

About 100 villagers help prepare the meals each day, sharing the work so no one carries the full burden. Simple staples such as lentils, vegetables and flatbreads are made together, and special dishes are prepared for festivals and celebrations.

The village now attracts visitors from across India. Guests are welcomed warmly and served food from the communal kitchen, giving them a chance to experience Chandanki’s culture, unity and traditions firsthand.

Villagers say that no one is ever alone in the village. The tradition of sharing meals and supporting each other has created a close-knit community.

Life here is simple, cooperative and joyful. Chandanki shows that a village is not only a place to live, it is a place to live together.