India’s war playbook: Securing energy, strategic assets, boosting air shields and drone dominance

The US-Iran war has brought a much-needed wake-up call for India, not only on the military front but also on the policy front. The oil and gas crises triggered by the West Asia conflict have forced the Indian government to recalculate its fuel strategy. While the government has pushed for increased PNG penetration, the work on reducing petroleum consumption is also being taken up. India is also expanding its Strategic Petroleum Reserve to sustain longer during a future crisis.

The West Asia conflict has also offered key strategic lessons for India, especially in target selection. Both Israel and Iran have struck each other’s energy and administrative infrastructure, causing major disruptions to logistics and supply chains.

To secure strategic assets, India may go for passive measures like dispersion, concealment, camouflage, and force preservation. India has already been working on its mission Sudarshan Chakra air defence system to put in place a multi-layered system to intercept and neutralise targets in different ranges.

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On the military fronts, lessons are numerous, and time may be shorter than expected. Right after the Russia-Ukraine war, India advanced its focus on anti-drone systems and loitering munitions that proved crucial during Operation Sindoor. During the May 2025 conflict, Pakistan launched multiple drone swarms against India, but most of them were neutralised by the range of air defence systems.

Early lessons from the month-long war highlight the need for advanced swarm drones and robotic systems to disrupt enemy logistics, hit supply lines, and target industrial capacity.

Fast forward to the US-Iran war, where Tehran wreaked havoc using the Shahed drone. While Israel and the US were fighting the drones, India took note. India has expedited not only armed drone projects but also unmanned combat jets. Two attack drones or strike drones like Shahed - Sheshnaag and Project KAL are already under trial and are in the final stages.

India has also approved the acquisition of 60 units of the indigenous DRDO Ghatak (UCAV) unmanned combat jets for deep-strike missions and they will fly using the Kaveri derivative engine.

While India has multiple air defence systems, the low-cost alternatives are also being explored to avoid the use of costly weapons for shooting down decoy drones.

During Operation Sindoor, India deployed battle-proven AD (Air Defence) systems like the Pechora, OSA-AK and LLAD guns (Low-level air defence guns), besides L/70 guns and indigenous systems such as the Akash, which demonstrated stellar performance.

India has already realised the need for low-cost air defence systems in the wake of the emerging trend of swarm drones. India is also deploying Direct Energy Weapons and integrating them with the air-defence system.

Iran’s strategy of decentralised maze or mosaic army command units, independent of central command, has also impressed the forces across the world. Similar to this, the creation of multiple joint military commands is also being discussed in India.