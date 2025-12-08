India Says ‘Democracy and Pakistan Don’t Go Together’ Amid Political Turmoil In Country

Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Monday made a sharp comment on Pakistan’s political situation, stating that “democracy and Pakistan don’t go together.”

Jaiswal’s remarks came during the weekly MEA briefing, when he was asked about the state of democracy in the neighbouring country, particularly in light of former Prime Minister Imran Khan and the ongoing protests there.

Responding to a question on the perceived weakening of democratic institutions in Pakistan, Jaiswal said India is closely monitoring developments but declined to offer further comment.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"We keep a close eye on every development in Pakistan. But regarding democracy, you're saying that ‘democracy in Pakistan is becoming weak and its strengths are being weakened’. Democracy and Pakistan don't go together. The less we talk, the better," he said.

#WATCH | Delhi: MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We keep a close eye on every development in Pakistan. But regarding democracy, you're saying that democracy in Pakistan is becoming weak and its strengths are being weakened. Democracy and Pakistan don't go together." pic.twitter.com/SxTAOHt8qp — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2025

Concern Over Pakistan-Afghanistan Border Clashes

On a separate issue regarding clashes along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, Jaiswal expressed concern over reports of civilian casualties in Afghanistan.

"We have seen reports of border clashes in which several Afghan civilians have been killed. We condemn such attacks on innocent Afghan people. India strongly supports the territorial integrity, sovereignty and independence of Afghanistan," he said.

Officials from both Pakistan and Afghanistan confirmed that heavy gunfire erupted along the border late Friday, leaving at least five people dead and further straining relations after peace talks between the two countries collapsed the previous weekend, according to Reuters.

Pakistan Army Targets Imran Khan

Jaiswal’s comments came amid rising political tensions in Pakistan. Earlier this week, the Pakistan Army launched an unusually direct attack on Imran Khan. Military spokesperson Lt. Gen. Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry described the jailed former prime minister as “mentally ill” and a “narcissist,” according to The Associated Press. Though Khan was not named, the reference was widely understood.

The statement followed Khan’s post on X, in which he labelled Army chief Gen. Asim Munir as a “mentally unstable person” responsible for the “complete collapse of the Constitution and rule of law in Pakistan.”

Khan, 73, has been imprisoned since 2023 following a corruption conviction and is facing multiple ongoing cases. His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has been demanding regular access for Khan’s family and supporters, amid persistent rumours regarding his health, including false claims of his death.

Last week, authorities at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail allowed Khan’s sister, Uzma Khanum, to meet him, according to Dawn. PTI supporters accompanying her staged demonstrations outside the Islamabad High Court and the jail, protesting restrictions on Khan’s visitation rights.