India seeks 4th technical meet on Kartarpur corridor from Pakistan

New Delhi: India has sought a technical meeting with Pakistan on Kartarpur corridor next, the fourth this year. On the agenda will be three things--till the time a bridge on Ravi river is not constructed, Pakistan should build a service road, provision to help pilgrims if an emergency arises and mechanism to share details of pilgrims.

When the second round of talks between officials from India and Pakistan took place on 14th July, Islamabad agreed to construct a bridge over the old Ravi creek that will allow all-weather pilgrimage to the Gurudwara Kartarpur Sahib, throughout the year.

Earlier Pakistan were building a structure that could have caused flooding on the Indian side for which New Delhi had raised its concerns. So far three rounds of India-Pakistan technical meetings have taken place in the month of March, April and May 2019 during which both sides endorsed the crossing point coordinates.

Both sides are keen to open the corridor, which was agreed by both sides last year ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Devji in November 2019.

Work is in full swing on the Indian side of the Kartarpur corridor with 45% of the work being completed. India is building a four-lane highway and passenger bus terminal.