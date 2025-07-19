Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2933901https://zeenews.india.com/india/india-seeks-consular-access-to-34-fishermen-detained-by-bangladesh-for-maritime-boundary-breach-2933901.html
NewsIndia
BANGLADESH

India Seeks Consular Access To 34 Fishermen Detained By Bangladesh For Maritime Boundary Breach

India has requested consular access to 34 of its fishermen who were detained by Bangladeshi authorities this week for allegedly crossing the maritime boundary, according to HT report.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 19, 2025, 08:22 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

India Seeks Consular Access To 34 Fishermen Detained By Bangladesh For Maritime Boundary Breach Represnantative image. (Photo: ANI)

India has requested consular access to 34 of its fishermen who were detained by Bangladeshi authorities this week for allegedly crossing the maritime boundary, HT reported.

Bangladeshi authorities detained 34 fishermen along with two fishing trawlers—FB Jhor and FB Ma Magal Chandi—close to Mongla port between July 14 and 15, on charges of allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing within Bangladesh’s territorial waters, as reported by HT. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK