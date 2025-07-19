India Seeks Consular Access To 34 Fishermen Detained By Bangladesh For Maritime Boundary Breach

India has requested consular access to 34 of its fishermen who were detained by Bangladeshi authorities this week for allegedly crossing the maritime boundary, HT reported.

Bangladeshi authorities detained 34 fishermen along with two fishing trawlers—FB Jhor and FB Ma Magal Chandi—close to Mongla port between July 14 and 15, on charges of allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line and fishing within Bangladesh’s territorial waters, as reported by HT.