India seeks full membership in IEA: Why New Delhi's request is not so simple as it seems | Explained

In its very recent annual ministerial meeting in Paris last week, the International Energy Agency (IEA) welcomed the progress that has been made on New Delhi's formal request for full membership of the organisation.

Currently, India hold associate member status in the Paris-based agency, which is a leading intergovernmental organisation focused on energy security, global energy policy, and rapidly on climate change and energy transition efforts.

India joined the IEA as an Association country in 2017, sent a formal request for full membership to IEA ministers in October 2023. IEA expressed hope that India is set to play an increasingly crucial role in combating global energy and climate issues as its economy, population and energy use, everything is growing together.

If materialises, it would mark a huge and consequential change in global energy governance, as India poised to play key role in efforts to safeguards energy security, drive inclusive energy transitions, combat climate change.

However, India's bid for the full membership is not simple as it looks. It would require the IEA to amend its founding legal framework, which currently limits membership to OECD countries.

IEA established in 1974

IEA was established in 1974 as one of the action taken in a wake of global oil crisis, fueled by the decision of the major Arab oil-producing nations to impose an embargo on countries perceived to be supporting Israel during the previous year’s Yom Kippur War. The embargo resulted in an unprecedented surge in oil prices and widespread fuel shortages.

The crisis exposed the vulnerability of major industrial nations, which were also the biggest consumers of oil. These countries, having established the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) a decade earlier, chose to collaborate in order to better manage and reduce their reliance on imported oil. One outcome of this collective decision was the creation of the International Energy Agency by 17 OECD member states.

The original mandate of the IEA was to ensure the stability of global oil supplies by anticipating and preventing potential disruptions through timely intervention. It also establish a comprehensive emergency response mechanism, requiring each member country to maintain minimum strategic oil reserves to offset supply shocks. This mechanism has been used on several occasions, including during the 1991 Gulf War and following Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

IEA expansion

In following years, several other countries became the member of IEA, but the membership was limited to OECD countries. Currently there are 32 full members in this bloc. Recently, Colombia became as 33rd full member of the bloc in last week's ministerial meeting. Bogotá joined the OECD in 2020.

In 2015, IEA invited non-OECD countries to become its associate members. The associate members take part in the policy discussions and activities, however do not have decision-making rights. Currently there are 13 associate members.

India's bid for full membership

IEA has seen growing interest from India in securing full membership over the past few years. In October 2023, India formally applied to join the agency. The matter has also featured in bilateral discussions between India and the United States.

India’s push for full membership is largely driven by its aim to participate directly in the IEA’s decision-making processes. The agency has become increasingly influential in shaping global energy policy.

Although it continues to play a central role in managing energy-related emergencies, the IEA has also developed into a key knowledge hub on energy transition, climate action, and clean energy technologies. Additionally, it maintains one of the world’s most comprehensive and reliable energy databases.

Granting India full membership in the International Energy Agency would require amendments in its founding charter. So far, the IEA has expanded its membership only by including countries that were already members of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development or those that joined the OECD before entering the IEA.

As India has shown no interest in seeking OECD membership, the IEA would need to either revise its membership eligibility criteria or create a special exception for India. Ongoing discussions indicate that an amendment to the agency’s legal framework may be under consideration. Recently, Brazil, another non-OECD country like India, has also applied for full IEA membership.

The IEA has consistently expressed support for India’s bid and stated that it is actively reviewing the request.