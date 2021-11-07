India sees 10,853 new COVID-19 infections, active cases lowest in nearly 9 months

New Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday (November 7, 2021) stated that India saw 10,853 new COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours and that the active caseload has now hit the lowest in 260 days.

The Health Ministry further said that the active infections, currently at 1,44,845, now account for less than 1% of the total cases.

The country also recorded 526 coronavirus-related deaths and 12,432 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of recoveries registered across India has increased to 3.37 crore and the death toll is at 4,60,791.

COVID19 | India reports 10,853 new cases, 526 deaths and 12,432 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload at 1,44,845 Total vaccination: 1,08,21,66,365 pic.twitter.com/AyCgodvACu — ANI (@ANI) November 7, 2021

India has so far conducted more than 61 crore tests to detect the virus and the daily positivity rate presently stands at 1.18%, while the weekly positivity rate is at 1.28%.

On the other hand, over 108.21 crore vaccine doses have been administered to date under the nationwide vaccination drive. The Ministry informed that more than 15.77 crore balance and unutilized vaccine doses are still available with the States and UTs to be administered.

#HarGharDastak अभियान को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए मैं आपका धन्यवाद करता हूं। सम्पूर्ण टीकाकरण के लिए हमें हर व्यक्ति तक पहुँचना है, आपका यह प्रयास जनता को जागरूक करेगा एवं इस अभियान को और अधिक मज़बूती देगा। https://t.co/G8lFgQbCHR — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) November 7, 2021

Meanwhile, AIIMS Doctor and Epidemiologist Dr Sanjay K Rai has said that a new COVID-19 wave is 'unlikely' if a large population has already been already infected by the virus. He was responding to the World Health Organization`s (WHO) warning of a massive wave in Europe and Central Asia.

"When large populations get infected, massive waves of the virus are unlikely. Natural infections lead to natural immunity which leads to a decline in the number of cases. Vaccinations also reduce disease severity and deaths. It will happen in Russia and Central Asia. A wave of infections is going on there, but this will reduce by February. This happened everywhere, including in India. A large amount of the population was infected, then cases started to decline rapidly. Whenever the cases rise rapidly, they decline quickly too," Dr Sanjay K Rai said.

He, however, said it was likely that the regions could touch the mark of 5,00,000 deaths by February and even vaccinations would not bring the rising deaths to a sudden halt.

(With agency inputs)

