'India Sees France As A Natural Partner In Its Progress': PM Modi Tells Macron

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said a roadmap to strengthen India-France strategic ties over the next 25 years was being prepared with bold and ambitious goals, as he asserted that defence cooperation was a strong pillar of the relationship. PM Modi, who is here on a two-day official visit, was received warmly at the Elysee Palace by French President Emmanuel Macron after which the two leaders made press statements.

"We are celebrating the 25th anniversary of our Strategic Partnership. On the strong foundation of the last 25 years, we are preparing a roadmap for the coming 25 years. We are setting bold and ambitious goals for this," Modi said at a joint press statement with President Macron.

He said defence ties have always been the basic pillar of bilateral relations between the two countries. ''This is a symbol of mutual trust between the two countries," he said. ''France is an important partner in 'Make in India' and Aatmanirbhar Bharat...Be it submarines or naval aircraft, together we want to fulfil not just ours but also the requirements of other friendly countries," PM Modi said.



Noting that the Covid-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict have impacted the whole world, PM Modi said the countries of the Global South have been particularly impacted negatively. "This is a matter of concern. To find solutions to such problems, it is important for countries to make efforts unitedly. We believe that all disputes can be resolved only through dialogue and diplomacy. India is willing to contribute to lasting peace,'' the Prime Minister said.

"In the fight against terrorism, India and France have been together. We believe that strong action needs to be taken against cross-border terrorism," PM Modi said.

In his remarks, PM Modi also said the two countries have agreed to launch India's Unified Payment Interface in France. He also announced that India would open a new Consulate in the port town of Marseilles.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined French President Emmanuel Macron for the Bastille Day parade as the Guest of Honour with an Indian tri-services marching contingent wowing crowds here during the French National Day celebrations.

Rafale fighter jets of the Indian Air Force (IAF) also joined the flypast on the occasion along with French jets. "On this historic occasion of Bastille Day, joined the parade in Paris. My heartfelt gratitude for the warm welcome and honour received," Prime Minister Modi tweeted along with pictures of the impressive march-past.

"India, inspired by its centuries old ethos, is committed to doing everything possible to make our planet peaceful, prosperous and sustainable. 1.4 billion Indians will always be grateful to France for being a strong and trusted partner. May the bond deepen even further!" PM Modi tweeted.

"A giant in world history, with a decisive role to play in the future, a strategic partner, a friend.We are proud to welcome India as our guest of honour at the 14 July parade," Macron tweeted.

"This 14 July, soldiers and Rafale aircraft from India are marching and flying alongside our troops," he wrote. "We honour the memory of those who fought with the French in the First World War. We shall never forget," the French President said in another tweet.

Marching to the tune of 'saare jahan se achcha', the 241-member Indian tri-services contingent participated in the parade to mark the 25th anniversary of the India-France Strategic Partnership. A military band also participated in the parade. The Indian Army contingent was led by the Punjab Regiment, along with the Rajputana Rifles Regiment.

Rafale Jets of the Indian Air Force, from the 101 Squadron from Hashimara, formed a part of the fly past during the parade. Prime Minister Modi saluted the Indian contingent as it passed the dais where Macron, he and other dignitaries were seated.

Throughout the parade, Macron was seen animatedly explaining to Modi the nuances of the traditional parade. The French National Day, or Bastille Day, occupies a special place in the French consciousness as it commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison during the French Revolution in 1789. The Bastille Day parade is the highlight of the celebrations.