India sees highest spike in coronavirus COVID-19 cases, deaths in 24 hours; total infected 6761, fatalities 206

NEW DELHI: The government on Friday (April 10, 2020) said that 37 deaths and 896 new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, which is the sharpest ever increase in the number of coronavirus cases in the country. "India's total number of coronavirus positive cases rises to 6,761 (including 6,039 active cases, 516 cured/discharged/migrated patients and 206 deaths," the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

"In the last 48 hours, about 1,487 COVID-19 cases have been reported across the country," Ministry of Health Joint Secretary Lav Agrawal said during a routine media briefing.

The top Union Health Ministry official also clarified that no community transmission of coronavirus COVID-19 in India has taken place yet but asked the people to remain aware and alert. It also asked people to not panic.

"If there is a community transmission, we will first let you know. Yesterday, only 0.2 per cent of the nationwide test of 16,002 tests was found positive," he said.

''On the basis of the samples collected, the infection rate is not high. Rapid diagnostics kits have also been sanctioned," Lav Agrawal added.

Speaking on the availability of the anti-malarial drug, hydroxychloroquine, he said that India has a stock of 3.28 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets. He added that rapid diagnostics kits have also been sanctioned. "We have a domestic requirement of 1 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets while we have 3.28 crore hydroxychloroquine tablets available now," said Agrawal.

On misbehaviour with health workers, he said that they are on the frontline in the battle against COVID-19 and any type of misbehaviour with them is harmful to the people. "Incidents of misbehaviour with them negatively affects their morale. Wrong behaviour for front line worker is not correct. We thanked them on April 5. If there is any case of abuse from them, then their morals are down," he added.

He also asked, "It is also a disease. Not to be afraid and afraid, but if anyone is ill, then he comes in front, not scared."

The official said, "In January, we started testing coronavirus infection from a lab. Today, 146 government labs are doing sample tests, while 67 private labs are doing sample tests." He also assured that the government's Rs 15,000 crore package will help in the fight against COVID-19. He added that guidelines for blood transfusion have been issued.

The Centre on April 9 sanctioned Rs 15000 crore to the states and union territories for India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package. The funds sanctioned will be utilized for immediate COVID-19 Emergency Response (amount of Rs 7774 crores) and rest for medium-term support (1-4 years) to be provided under mission mode approach.