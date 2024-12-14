Advertisement
FOOD INFLATION INDIA

India Sees Rise In Fruit And Vegetable Availability Amid Climate Change And Urbanization Challenges: SBI Report

Per capita availability of fruits and vegetables in India has surged, but climate change and urbanization trends pose new challenges, as highlighted by an SBI Research report.

|Last Updated: Dec 14, 2024, 07:25 PM IST|Source: IANS
  • Per capita availability of fruits and vegetables in India increased by 7 kg and 12 kg
  • The report also said the impact of extreme climate on foodgrain production is negative
  • Every 1 degree Celsius rise in temperature beyond 30 degrees Celsius during the grain filling period reduces wheat yield
India Sees Rise In Fruit And Vegetable Availability Amid Climate Change And Urbanization Challenges: SBI Report Pic Credit: Freepik

New Delhi: Per capita availability of fruits and vegetables in India increased by 7 kg and 12 kg, respectively, in the last decade, according to SBI Research report. 

The main increase in the per capita production of fruits and vegetables has been in Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and J&K.

The report said India produces 227 kg of fruits and vegetables per person per year (the general recommendation for its intake is at least 146 kg per person annually).

However, due to the inherent perishable nature of the produce, a significant quantity also perishes during harvest, storage, grading and transport.

The report also said the impact of extreme climate on foodgrain production is negative. Agriculture production and supply chains have been affected by multiple heat and cold waves in the past few years. The impact of these heat and cold waves is negative on foodgrain production as most states have a negative correlation between foodgrain production and extreme weather conditions.

According to the Indian Council for Agricultural Research, every 1 degree Celsius rise in temperature beyond 30 degrees Celsius during the grain filling period reduces wheat yield. These repetitive climate shocks have pushed up food inflation as well by 3-4 per cent, the report pointed out.

As part of the development in a growing economy, the report also states that personal loan data indicate higher urbanisation across states like Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan in the last decade.

Around a third of the total population in India lived in cities. The trend shows an increase in urbanisation by more than 5 per cent in the last decade (2014-2024), the report said.

"If we look at the credit data on 'Personal Loans', which says around 115 basis points (bps) increased in UP, followed by Rajasthan 97 bps. This seems urbanisation might have increased in these states, as personal loans mostly demand from urban areas," the report said.

According to economists, this increase in urbanisation would lead to a higher demand for fruits and vegetables as incomes rise with better jobs in cities.

