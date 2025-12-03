India Sends Specialized Army Contingent And Medical Teams To Aid Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka

In a swift and coordinated humanitarian response, the Indian Army has deployed a specialized contingent to Sri Lanka under Operation Sagar Bandhu, reinforcing India’s commitment to stand by the Sri Lankan people in their hour of need. The contingent comprises dedicated medical, engineering, and signals components equipped to provide immediate and sustained relief.

The medical team includes Advanced Dressing Stations (ADS) and Mobile Surgical Teams (MST), equipped with an operating theatre capable of conducting major and minor surgeries. It also has a dedicated facility to accommodate 20–30 patients at a time. Engineering elements of the Indian Army contingent are supporting the restoration of essential services and infrastructure, while the signals detachment is ensuring uninterrupted communication for relief operations.

India and Sri Lanka share a deep civilizational bond rooted in friendship, support, and mutual trust. In keeping with this spirit, the Indian Army remains firmly committed to assisting the people of Sri Lanka during this challenging period and will continue to extend all possible help to stabilize and restore normalcy.

India launched Operation Sagar Bandhu to assist Sri Lanka in the aftermath of the destruction caused by Cyclone Ditwah. Acting swiftly, India has provided humanitarian assistance, disaster relief, and rescue operations to support the affected population.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar stated on Tuesday that India continues to aid Sri Lanka’s flood relief efforts. An Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft carrying medical teams and equipment recently arrived in Colombo. In a post on X, he said:

"An IAF C-17 transport aircraft with a self-contained, modular field hospital, over 70 medical and support personnel, and vehicles landed in Colombo. India continues to assist Sri Lanka in its flood relief operations."

According to the Indian High Commission in Colombo, India has deployed two rapidly deployable field hospitals along with around 70 personnel to provide medical support in affected areas as rescue and relief operations intensify.

Reports from Sri Lanka indicate that the death toll from severe weather linked to Cyclone Ditwah has risen to 410. Local media, citing the Disaster Management Centre, stated that 1.4 million people from 407,594 families have been affected, as floods, landslides, and heavy rains continue across the island.

Sri Lanka’s High Commissioner to India, Mahishini Colonne has expressed deep appreciation for India’s swift response, noting its support during various crises—from the tsunami and economic challenges to the recent devastation caused by the cyclone.