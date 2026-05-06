India set for hypersonic missiles soon: Double the speed of BrahMos, no defence system can stop them

New Delhi: As modern warfare continues to evolve, India has stepped up work on next-generation missile systems. DRDO chief Samir V. Kamat said at a recent event that the country is moving towards developing both a “hypersonic glide missile” and a “hypersonic cruise missile”. These systems are expected to bring a major boost in speed and capability compared to existing platforms.

The priority of this development is speed. Hypersonic missiles travel at more than Mach 5, which is over five times the speed of sound. This places them well above supersonic missiles such as BrahMos, which operates at around Mach 2.8 to Mach 3. In practical terms, hypersonic systems are faster than BrahMos, leaving far less time for defensive response.

Cruise missiles and hypersonic weapons differ in how they operate. Cruise missiles, such as BrahMos, fly at low altitudes and use a ramjet/scramjet-like propulsion system after booster separation. They follow a controlled and guided path towards their targets, but still operate within speed ranges that existing defence systems can attempt to track and intercept.

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On the other hand, hypersonic missiles combine very high speed with manoeuvrability. They do not follow a simple ballistic or straight trajectory and can adjust their path during flight. This makes them difficult to detect and intercept, especially when flying at lower altitudes and at extreme speeds.

Within the hypersonic category, two main types are being developed across the word. The hypersonic glide missile is launched using a rocket and then glides towards its target at very high speed after separating from the booster. The hypersonic cruise missile, meanwhile, is propelled throughout its flight using advanced engines such as scramjets.

India has made progress in scramjet propulsion technology. The DRDO recently completed a successful scramjet test that ran for over 1,000 seconds. Officials have said that once formal approval is granted, a hypersonic cruise missile system could potentially be developed for induction in the coming years.

In addition, India is also working on an advanced anti-ship missile, which is expected to be faster than BrahMos, with its third stage of testing scheduled this month.

Across the world, Russia and China are presently the most advanced in operational hypersonic missile deployment, with systems such as Kinzhal and Zircon and DF-ZF. The United States has conducted multiple tests but is still in the process of fielding fully operational systems, with several programmes facing delays.

Along with hypersonic development, India is preparing the next phase of its strategic missile programme. The DRDO has indicated that the Agni-6 programme is at an advanced stage of development and will begin once government approval is received. This intercontinental ballistic missile is expected to have a range of 10,000 to 12,000 kilometres and may be capable of carrying multiple warheads that will allow it to engage multiple targets.

With these parallel developments, India’s missile programme is entering a phase where speed, range and precision are being developed together, influencing the direction of future strategic capabilities.