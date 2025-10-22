India Set To Sign Major Defense And Trade Deals With Russia And US | DNA

India is on track to finalise two major agreements with global powers Russia and the United States, a significant step in strengthening both its defence and trade partnerships. On the defence front, India is preparing to sign a fresh deal with Russia for the procurement of additional missiles for the S-400 Triumf air defence system. Valued at approximately Rs 10,000 crore, this new agreement comes in the wake of the S-400's highly praised performance during Operation Sindoor against Pakistan, where it played a critical role in neutralising incoming threats, including fighter jets, drones, and missiles.

Watch Video:

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The S-400 system, developed by Russia's Almaz-Antey, is considered one of the most advanced long-range surface-to-air missile platforms globally. It boasts a strike range of 120 to 400 kilometres, a radar detection range of 600 kilometres, and can travel at a speed of 4,800 metres per second. Notably, it can intercept ballistic missile warheads at altitudes of up to 60 kilometres and be deployed within 5 to 10 minutes.

India first signed a Rs 40,000 crore agreement with Russia in 2018 for five squadrons of the S-400. So far, three squadrons have been delivered and deployed along the borders with China and Pakistan. Delivery of the remaining two, delayed due to the Russia-Ukraine war, is now expected by February and September next year, according to defence sources.

Despite earlier warnings from the United States against engaging in the S-400 deal with Russia, India proceeded, citing strategic defence priorities.

Further strengthening this partnership, discussions are also underway for the potential purchase of three additional S-400 squadrons, which could be finalised during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s proposed visit to India in December.

Meanwhile, on the trade front, India and the US are close to sealing a deal that includes a reduction in tariffs, previously set at 50% on certain Indian goods. Reports suggest that US President Donald Trump has agreed to revisit the tariffs after negotiations with Indian officials. This agreement is expected to significantly boost bilateral trade.

Together, these deals mark a pivotal moment for India, reinforcing its defence posture through enhanced missile capabilities while easing trade tensions with one of its largest economic partners.