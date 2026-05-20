India bakes at 47.6°C: Crucial cities turn into furnaces as summer temperature surges past terrifying thresholds

India weather: Several regions of India have experienced extremely high temperatures due to a climate phenomenon that is sending waves of blazing heat to vast stretches of the subcontinent. The event is responsible for painting India in red and brown colors, forcing weather warnings to be issued and causing enormous pressure on healthcare facilities and electricity grids.

The maximum temperatures in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district reached as high as 47°C, peaking at 47.6°C. The scorching weather pattern spread to other central parts of India, even reaching the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra.

ALSO READ | The science of survival: What extreme temperature and humidity levels can the human body actually live through? EXPLAINED

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Metropolitan areas become extreme heat hubs; even nights provide little relief

Some of the major cities in India are experiencing extreme heat conditions. The highest temperatures in Delhi ranged between 42°C and 44°C, whereas the figures in Ahmedabad and Nagpur ranged from 41°C to 43°C. In eastern cities, such as Jaipur and Lucknow, the maximum temperatures rose above 40°C to 41°C.

In southern India, Hyderabad and Chennai experienced the highest temperatures during the day, registering values in the mid-30s. Coastal cities like Mumbai experienced high temperatures around the 30s, but the high levels of humidity resulted in a high perceived temperature. Similarly, Kolkata reported temperatures in the high-30s range.

Hopeful residents seeking respite from heat at night were disappointed, as minimum temperatures at night were unusually high, registering five degrees above average in various areas, including the regions of Delhi and Jammu and Kashmir.

Weather forecast from the IMD: Brutal heatwave to continue across the plains

The latest weather forecast for the coming week by the IMD reveals continued heatwaves across several parts of northwest and central India, with temperatures remaining above average.

In some isolated regions in the northern plains, mercury is expected to regularly cross the 45°C mark until cooling comes from western disturbances and local thunderstorms toward the end of the week. Meanwhile, there will be increased rain and thunderstorms in the northeast and eastern Indian regions, whereas in the south, the people should brace for warm weather combined with humid nights.

Why so hot? Understanding the scientific reason

While scorching temperatures are common in April and May due to solar radiation and dry continental winds originating from Rajasthan and Pakistan, experts attribute the current temperature spike to a combination of domestic causes.

One key factor contributing to metropolitan areas is the Urban Heat Island (UHI) phenomenon.

Due to rapid urbanisation in cities, the presence of vegetation cover and tree canopies has been substituted with the proliferation of metallic buildings, glass skyscrapers, and concrete. All these man-made constructions absorb and retain solar radiation energy throughout the day and then release it at night, thereby increasing urban temperatures by 10°C compared to rural regions. In addition, the reduced pre-monsoon precipitation levels, clear skies, and atmospheric circulation patterns impeding the movement of cool marine air inland are also major factors.

Moreover, scientists studying climate change indicate that the emission of greenhouse gases into the atmosphere acts as an ever-present stress factor, raising the base temperature during summers and making the heatwave phenomenon occur more frequently and for longer periods of time.

Global aspect: Return of El Nino to upset the monsoon

On the global scale, the heat wave is also getting support from the onset of El Niño conditions in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. According to World Meteorological Organization (WMO) data, there is a strong likelihood that these conditions will persist until August, with probabilities varying from 62% to more than 80%.

El Nino is a climate phenomenon that entails abnormal heating of the waters on the eastern side of the tropical Pacific Ocean, thus altering global atmospheric circulation, causing dryness and heat in Asia, Australia, and central Africa.

The effect El Niño is expected to have on the near future of India is quite pronounced. According to the forecast of the IMD, a warning has been issued that the forthcoming southwest monsoon will be severely inhibited. The season rainfall in the country as a whole will be less than normal, amounting to about 92 percent (with a 5 percent variation) of the Long Period Average (LPA).

Health and rural safety guidelines implemented

Since an intense heat wave is in progress, public health guidelines have been issued to help reduce the risk of adverse effects from it:

Fluid monitoring: People are strongly advised to drink sufficient quantities of water, ORS, buttermilk, and other hydrating fluids.

Non-essential exposure prohibited: All non-essential outdoor activity should be avoided during the period of maximum solar radiation, which is from 12:00 noon until 4:00 pm.

Medical preparedness: Hospitals have been instructed to establish heat stroke wards to deal with the patients affected by thermal stress.

ALSO READ | Global heat epicenter: India monopolises world's top 100 hottest cities list as maximum temperatures breach 48°C