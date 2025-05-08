India Shoots Down Pakistan F-16 Near Sargodha Air Base Amid Rising Tensions | VIDEO

In a major escalation along the India-Pakistan border, an F-16 fighter jet of the Pakistan Air Force was shot down by an Indian surface-to-air missile (SAM) system near Sargodha air base in Pakistan, top defence sources confirmed on Thursday evening.

The F-16 had reportedly taken off from the Sargodha air base—one of the most critical air force stations of Pakistan—before being intercepted and destroyed by India’s air defence network.

This significant development comes as tensions between the two countries continue to flare, following Pakistan’s failed attempts to target Jammu with drones and missiles. India has activated its Integrated Air Defence Systems along the northern and western sectors in response.

Multiple sectors in Jammu—including RS Pura, Arnia, Samba, and Hiranagar—came under heavy artillery fire from across the border on Thursday, prompting retaliatory action from Indian forces.

In Punjab, the Pathankot region—strategically located near the international border and serving as a key access point toward Jammu—also faced intense shelling. The area has been placed on high alert due to its military significance.

Meanwhile, India has reportedly neutralised several Pakistani drones attempting to breach its airspace. Air defence protocols have been reinforced across sensitive zones, and surveillance has been intensified amid ongoing hostilities.

The situation remains fluid, with both nations on heightened military alert. Further official confirmation from the Indian defence establishment is awaited.