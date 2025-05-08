India Shoots Down Pakistani Drones Over Jaisalmer; Blackout Imposed Across Rajasthan | WATCH

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated further late Thursday night as Indian air defence systems intercepted multiple Pakistani drones over Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Residents reported hearing loud explosions and witnessing bright flashes in the sky, prompting a swift blackout across key cities including Barmer, Jalore, and Jodhpur.

Visuals of the drone intrusion over Jaisalmer were shared by news agency ANI, showing bright streaks in the night sky as air defence systems responded to the threat.

The attempted aerial intrusion follows a series of coordinated attacks launched by Pakistan, including artillery shelling, missile strikes, and drone assaults targeting locations across Jammu, Punjab, and Rajasthan.

#WATCH | Pakistani drones intercepted by Indian air defence in Jaisalmer. Explosions can be heard, and flashes in the sky can be seen.



(Editors note: Background conversation is of ANI reporters witnessing live interception of Pakistani drones by Indian Air Defence )

According to intelligence sources, eight missiles were launched from across the border, aiming at Jammu civil airport, Samba, RS Pura, Arnia, and Akhnoor. All projectiles were successfully intercepted by India’s S-400 air defence system.

In Punjab, a precautionary blackout was implemented in Pathankot and Amritsar, especially after a loud explosion was reported near the Pathankot airbase, a critical military installation close to the international border.

Artillery shelling was also reported in Kupwara, Udhampur, and areas surrounding the Pathankot airbase, with security forces placed on high alert.

The wave of hostilities comes in the aftermath of India’s precision missile strikes on Wednesday, which targeted nine terror infrastructure sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The strikes were launched in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which killed 26 civilians.

Among the key targets hit were Jaish-e-Mohammad’s stronghold in Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base in Muridke, both considered epicenters of cross-border terrorism.

Security agencies are monitoring the situation closely as the threat of further escalation remains high.