Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2953709https://zeenews.india.com/india/india-should-not-be-unfairly-targeted-over-ukraine-conflict-eam-jaishankar-to-finnish-counterpart-2953709.html
NewsIndia
RUSSIA-UKRAINE CONFLICT

'India Should Not Be Unfairly Targeted Over Ukraine Conflict': EAM Jaishankar To Finnish Counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a telephonic conversation with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine and its global impact.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Subhrajit Roy|Last Updated: Aug 30, 2025, 09:00 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

'India Should Not Be Unfairly Targeted Over Ukraine Conflict': EAM Jaishankar To Finnish CounterpartExternal Affairs Minister S Jaishankar. (Photo: IANS)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a telephonic conversation with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine and its global impact.

During the talks, Jaishankar emphasized that India should not be unfairly targeted in the context of the Ukraine conflict.

“Had a telecon today with Finnish Foreign Minister. Our discussions centered around the Ukraine conflict and its ramifications. India should not be unfairly targeted in that context. We have always advocated dialogue and diplomacy,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

 

 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

Murshidabad
Will Hindus get justice in Bengal's Murshidabad?
DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
NEWS ON ONE CLICK