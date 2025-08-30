'India Should Not Be Unfairly Targeted Over Ukraine Conflict': EAM Jaishankar To Finnish Counterpart

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday held a telephonic conversation with Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen and discussed the ongoing war in Ukraine and its global impact.

During the talks, Jaishankar emphasized that India should not be unfairly targeted in the context of the Ukraine conflict.

“Had a telecon today with Finnish Foreign Minister. Our discussions centered around the Ukraine conflict and its ramifications. India should not be unfairly targeted in that context. We have always advocated dialogue and diplomacy,” Jaishankar said in a post on X.