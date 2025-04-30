India Shuts Its Airspace For All Pakistani Flights Including Military Aircrafts: Centre

India on Wednesday announced the closure of its airspace for all Pakistani flights, six days after a similar move made by Pakistan. Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) issued a Notice to Air Mission (NOTAM) and closed its airspace for Pakistan-registered, operated, or leased aircraft, airlines, and military flights.

"Indian airspace is not available for Pakistan-registered aircraft and aircraft operated/owned, or leased by Pakistan Airlines/ operators, including military flights," said the MoCA,

This comes six days after Pakistan shut its airspace to all Indian flights amid escalating diplomatic tensions with India.

The suspension of airspace between the two countries comes following the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in which 26 people, mainly tourists, were killed by Pakistan-based terrorists on April 22. Following the terror attack, India suspended the Indus Water Treaty and revoked the SAARC Visa scheme for Pakistani nationals. It also ordered military attache in Pakistani embassy to leave, a move reciprocated by Pakistan.