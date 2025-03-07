India Signs $248 Million Tank Engine Deal With Russia: Defence Ministry

The Ministry of Defence said on Friday that it has signed a contract with Rosoboronexport (RoE) of the Russian Federation for T-72 Tank engines. In a statement, the Defence Ministry said that the deal is worth $248 million and involves the transfer of technology.

"The Ministry of Defence has signed a contract with. Rosoboronexport (RoE), Russian Federation worth $ 248 million for procurement of 1000 HP Engines for T-72 Tanks in fully formed, completely knocked down and semi-knocked down conditions. The deal also includes the Transfer of Technology (ToT) from M/s RoE to M/s Armoured Vehicles Nigam Limited (Heavy Vehicle Factory), Avadi, Chennai, for integration and subsequent licensed production of engines under ToT to boost the "Make in India' initiative in Defence Sector," said the ministry.

T-72 is the mainstay of the tank fleet of the Indian Army which is at present fitted with a 780 HP Engine. Equipping the existing fleet of T-72 Tanks with 1000 HP engines will enhance the battlefield mobility and offensive capability of the Indian Army.

Earlier in January this year, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) signed a contract with Heavy Vehicles Factory, a unit of Armoured Vehicle Nigam Limited, for the procurement of 47 Tank-72 Bridge Laying Tanks (BLT) for the Indian Army at a total cost of Rs 1,560.52 crore.

The BLT is a critical equipment which is employed to launch bridges during offensive/defensive operations by Mechanised Forces. It provides integral bridging capability to the Tank and Armoured Vehicle fleet enhancing the battlefield mobility and offensive capability.