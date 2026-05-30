India signs Brahmos deal with Vietnam, confirms Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh

In a significant boost to India's defence diplomacy, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh announced at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore that the BrahMos supersonic cruise missile deal with Vietnam has been signed. While negotiations with Indonesia are in the final stages, marking a major milestone in India's growing role as a trusted defence partner in the Indo-Pacific.

The announcement, made during a panel discussion at the 23rd Shangri-La Dialogue organised by the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS), underscores India's commitment to enhancing the capabilities of friendly ASEAN nations.

While India is in the final stages of concluding deals to supply BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to Indonesia.

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The potential sale to Vietnam, valued at around Rs 5,800 crore, would rank among Hanoi’s largest defence acquisitions in recent years.

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The deal also signals Vietnam’s strong push to modernise its maritime capabilities and bolster deterrence in the South China Sea.

The agreement comes shortly after the Vietnamese President To Lam's recent visit to India earlier this month, reflecting the deepening strategic partnership between the two countries.

With the Philippines already acquiring the system in 2022 and Indonesia engaged in ongoing negotiations, Vietnam’s entry would further establish BrahMos as the preferred supersonic anti-ship missile across Southeast Asia.

The deals also provide a significant boost to India’s “Make in India” defence export initiative.

BrahMos, which is a joint Indo-Russian venture, is one of the world's fastest supersonic cruise missiles, capable of striking targets with pinpoint accuracy at speeds exceeding Mach 3. Its export marks the maturing of India's defence industry from being primarily an importer to a credible exporter of advanced platforms.

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Moscow has given the necessary clearances for technology transfer, underscoring the continued trilateral defence cooperation between India, Russia, and Vietnam amid global supply chain challenges.

For Russia, the programme sustains production; for India, it highlights growing strategic autonomy in defence diplomacy.

Breaking: At Shangri-la dialogue, Indian Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar says Brahmos defence deal with Vietnam has been signed; final stages with Indonesia



Vdo ctsy: IISS pic.twitter.com/D7RQII53Mo — Sidhant Sibal (@sidhant) May 30, 2026

The development carries deep strategic and economic significance. Vietnam and Indonesia, both key players in Southeast Asia, face maritime security challenges in the South China Sea.

Supplying BrahMos strengthens their deterrence capabilities while aligning with India's Act East Policy and vision of a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific. It counters regional imbalances without India getting directly entangled in disputes, following the principle of "trusted interdependence" highlighted by the Defence Secretary.

Indian defence exports have grown remarkably in recent years, to over Rs 21,000 crore in recent reports. As India positions itself as a global defence hub, such deals not only generate revenue but also foster deeper strategic partnerships.



