India on Friday officially signed and joined the Pax Silica Declaration on the sidelines of the Global AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. Today is the last day of AI Impact Summit, hosted by India.

The signing ceremony was attended by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor, US Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Union Minister for Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Earlier, Gor underscored India’s resolve and the growing scope of cooperation between the two countries. Welcoming India to the Pax Silica initiative, he said that by entering into this partnership, both nations had chosen a path of shared progress and success.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

"We welcome India joining to co found the future tax silicon is about free society, whether free societies will control the commanding heights of the global economy. It's about whether innovation happens in Bangalore and Silicon Valley or in surveillance states they use technology to monitor and control their people. We choose freedom, we choose partnership. We choose strength. And today, with India's entry into Pax silica, we choose to win," Gor said.

Jacob Helberg, United States Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy, and the Environment, also hailed India’s accession to the Pax Silica Declaration, stating that it highlights the critical link between economic security and national security, and represents a collective stand against coercion and intimidation that threaten the prosperity of nations.

His remarks come as India formally joins Pax Silica, the US-led initiative focused on artificial intelligence and supply chain security on the sidelines of the Global AI Impact Summit currently being held in the national capital.

Pax Silica is the US Department of State’s flagship initiative aimed at strengthening cooperation on artificial intelligence and supply chain security, fostering a renewed consensus on economic security among allies and trusted partners.

The Pax Silica Declaration emphasises the critical importance of resilient and reliable supply chains as essential to shared economic security, while recognising artificial intelligence as a transformative driver of long-term growth and prosperity.

The partnership follows India's participation in the Critical Minerals Ministerial convened by the US Secretary of State Marco Rubio earlier this month, where External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar represented India.

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, the first global artificial intelligence summit to be hosted in the Global South, has convened policymakers, industry leaders, academics, and civil society representatives to deliberate on responsible AI governance and the promotion of inclusive, equitable technological advancement.