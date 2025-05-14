India on Wednesday staunchly dismissed China's repeated efforts to rename places in Arunachal Pradesh, terming the exercise as "vain and preposterous," and asserted that the northeastern state is part and parcel of the nation. Replying to questions from media persons, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made a scathing remark, ruling out Beijing's recent renaming exercise.

Our response to media queries on renaming places in Arunachal Pradesh by China (May 14, 2025)



"We have noticed that China has persisted with its vain and preposterous attempts to name places in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh," Jaiswal stated. "Consistent with our principled position, we reject such attempts categorically."

The MEA emphasised that such "creative naming" efforts by China are unrelated to facts or sovereignty.

"Creative naming will not alter the undeniable reality that Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always remain an integral and inalienable part of India," the statement added.

The rebuff comes as India and China renewed tensions over border claims, particularly along the Line of Actual Control in the eastern sector.