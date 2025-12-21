India Slams ‘Misleading Propaganda’ Over Protest Outside Bangladesh High Commission In Delhi

India on Sunday strongly criticised “misleading propaganda” by Bangladeshi media over the protest outside the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, while reaffirming its commitment to ensuring the safety of all foreign missions and posts on its territory.

The statement came a day after demonstrations were held outside the Bangladesh High Commission, with protesters demanding accountability for the rising incidents of violence against Hindu minorities in the neighbouring country.

In response to media queries regarding the reported demonstration in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that 20-25 youth gathered outside the Bangladesh High Commission, raising slogans, protesting the killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, and demanding the protection of all minorities in the South Asian nation.

"We have noted misleading propaganda in sections of the Bangladesh media on the incident. The fact is that about 20-25 youth gathered in front of the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi on 20 December and raised slogans in protest against the horrendous killing of Dipu Chandra Das in Mymensingh, while also calling for the protection of all minorities in Bangladesh," the MEA said in a statement.

New Delhi clarified that police personnel deployed at the Bangladeshi mission swiftly dispersed the protesters within minutes of the demonstration beginning.

"There was no attempt to breach the fence or create a security situation at any time. The police stationed at the spot dispersed the group after a few minutes. Visual evidence of these events is available publicly for all to see. India is committed to ensure the safety of foreign Missions/Posts in its territory in accordance with the Vienna Convention," the Ministry added.

On December 18, a young Hindu man was killed in a mob lynching in Bhaluka Upazila of Mymensingh district over allegations of insulting Islam, with his body subsequently set ablaze, local media reported.

The incident triggered heightened tension in the area, prompting a temporary halt of traffic on the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway.

The violence occurred on Thursday night at the Pioneer Knit Composite Factory in the Square Masterbari area of the upazila.

The deceased, identified as 30-year-old Dipu Chandra Das, was a worker at the factory and a resident of Tarakanda upazila of Mymensingh.

Citing local and eyewitness sources, Bangladeshi Bengali media outlet Barta Bazar reported that Dipu was accused of making derogatory comments about Islam and Prophet Muhammad during an event at the factory marking World Arabic Language Day.

(With IANS Inputs)