India Slams Pakistan At UN Over Terror Support Confession, Calls It A 'Rogue State'

India launched a virulent attack on Pakistan at the United Nations, accusing Islamabad of openly admitting to sponsoring terrorism. At the inaugural event of the Victims of Terrorism Association Network (VOTAN), India's Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Yojna Patel, referenced Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif's recent televised admission of having trained and funded terror organisations, as reported by news agency NDTV.

"It is unfortunate that one particular delegation has chosen to misuse and undermine this forum to indulge in propaganda and make baseless allegations against India," Ambassador Patel added, strongly rebuking Pakistan's approach.

Pointing to the seriousness of the situation, Patel further stated, "The whole world has heard Pakistan’s Defence Minister admitting and confessing Pakistan’s history of supporting, training, and funding terrorist organizations. This open confession surprises no one and exposes Pakistan as a rogue state fuelling global terrorism and destabilising the region."

Patel reiterated that the international community could "no longer turn a blind eye" towards such outright admissions.

The comments were made in the wake of increased tensions after the Pahalgam terror attack, which has further strained India-Pakistan relations. India's forceful denial at the UN reflects its ongoing efforts to hold Pakistan responsible for its suspected role in fomenting terrorism in the region.