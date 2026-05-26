India slams Pakistan-China joint statement on J&K; ‘unwarranted references’ says MEA

India on Tuesday strongly criticised the "unwarranted references" to its Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the joint statement issued by China and Pakistan after a meeting between their leaders in Beijing. New Delhi reiterated that no other country has the locus standi to comment on the issue."India categorically rejects the unwarranted references to the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir in the Joint Statement between China and Pakistan," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said while responding to media queries.

"India's position is consistent and well known to the concerned parties. The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh have been, are and will always remain integral and inalienable parts of India. No other country has the locus standi to comment on the same," he added in a strongly-worded statement.

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Our response to media queries regarding unwarranted references to Indian Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir in the Joint Statement between China and Pakistan https://t.co/HfkNLnQU9L pic.twitter.com/RLJfT5E1Tx — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) May 26, 2026

Pakistan-China raise concern over J&K in joint statement

Chinese President Xi Jinping, during a meeting with visiting Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Beijing on Monday, called for accelerating the building of a closer China-Pakistan community with a shared future in the new era.

Separately, Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, General Asim Munir, assured Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi that the Pakistani military would continue to fully support and promote the Pakistan-China community with a shared future, along with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

India has strongly opposed the CPEC, describing it as an illegal project under China’s Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) that violates its sovereignty and territorial integrity, as parts of the corridor pass through Indian territory under Pakistan’s illegal occupation.

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“As regards the so-called China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects, some of which are in India’s sovereign territory, we resolutely oppose and reject any moves by other countries to reinforce or legitimise Pakistan’s illegal and forcible occupation of these territories,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson stated on Tuesday.

The spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, also addressed references to “trans-boundary water resources cooperation” between China and Pakistan, saying, “As the two countries do not share any boundary, the question of so-called ‘trans-boundary water resources cooperation’ does not arise. India has never recognised the so-called 1963 boundary agreement between Pakistan and China.”

