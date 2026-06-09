India slams Pakistan for carrying out brutality in PoK; urges international community to hold Islamabad accountable

India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan for spreading fake news and misinformation, calling it a "desperate attempt" to mask Islamabad's own "failings." Responding to queries regarding the protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that there are reports of "severe police brutality" in the region, which have resulted in the loss of several lives.

"We continue to see, in this context, a pattern of fake news and videos emanating from Pakistan. It is a desperate attempt by Pakistan to cover up its own failings and deflect attention away from its human rights abuses," he stated.

"There are reports of severe police brutality in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, in which several people have been killed and many injured. We hope the international community will hold Pakistan accountable for its misdeeds and abuses," Jaiswal added.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

#WATCH | Delhi | Responding to ANI's question on protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal says, "We continue to see in this context, a pattern of fake news and videos emanating from Pakistan. It is a desperate attempt by Pakistan to cover up its own… pic.twitter.com/mgP3qC5M55 — ANI (@ANI) June 9, 2026

(this is a developing story)