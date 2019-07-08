close

Jammu and Kashmir

India slams UN Rights Office report on Jammu and Kashmir, calls its 'continuation of false narrative'

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar asserted that in its report the OHCHR has analysed a situation created by years of terrorist attacks from Pakistan without any reference to the casualty of these cross-border terror attacks.

India slams UN Rights Office report on Jammu and Kashmir, calls its &#039;continuation of false narrative&#039;
Representational image

New Delhi: India on Monday slammed the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) over its report on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir and said that the things mentioned in the report are nothing but a continuation of the earlier "false and motivated" narrative on the situation in the state.

"The update of the report of the OHCHR is merely a continuation of the earlier false and motivated narrative on the situation in the Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Kumar asserted that in its report the OHCHR has analysed a situation created by years of terrorist attacks from Pakistan without any reference to the casualty of these cross-border terror attacks. "A situation created by years of cross-border terrorist attacks emanating from Pakistan has been analysed' without any reference to its causality. The update seems to be a contrived effort to create an artificial parity between the world's largest and the most vibrant democracy and a country that openly practices state-sponsored terrorism," Kumar said.

The MEA spokesperson said that the assertions in the report are in violation of sovereignty and territorial integrity of India and New Delhi has registered its strong protest over the report.

It may be recalled that OHCHR had released its first-ever report on Kashmir last year and the report released on Monday is in an update of that report. The OHCHR had claimed in its report that concrete steps are not taken by both India and Pakistan to address the numerous concerns raised.

Jammu and Kashmir
