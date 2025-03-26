India Slams USCIRF, Says 'It Should Be Designated As Entity Of Concern'

The Ministry of External Affairs has slammed the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) and its report on minorities. The MEA said that USCIRF should be designated as an 'entity of concern'. India's reaction came in response to the USCIRF report alleging an increase in attacks against minorities in India in 2024.

Reacting to media queries regarding the 2025 Annual Report of the USCIRF, the MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, "We have seen the recently released 2025 Annual Report of the US Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), which once again continues its pattern of issuing biased and politically motivated assessments."

It further said, "India is home to 1.4 billion people who are adherents to all religions known to mankind. However, we have no expectation that the USCIRF will engage with the reality of India’s pluralistic framework or acknowledge the harmonious coexistence of its diverse communities. Such efforts to undermine India’s standing as a beacon of democracy and tolerance will not succeed. In fact, it is the USCIRF that should be designated as an entity of concern.”

The Ministry of External Affairs said that the USCIRF’s persistent attempts to misrepresent isolated incidents and cast aspersions on India’s vibrant multicultural society reflect a deliberate agenda rather than a genuine concern for religious freedom.