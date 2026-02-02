India slashes tariffs to 'zero' on US goods in new trade deal; says US President Trump
US President Donald Trump announced a new bilateral trade deal on Monday, stating India will slash tariffs and non-tariff barriers on US goods to 'zero' immediately.
US Presidnet Donald Trump, in a significant move, announced the India-US trade deal on Monday, announcing new reciprocal tariffs from the earlier 25% to 18% with immediate effect.
The announcement was made on Truth Social, where US President Trump also mentioned that India will reduce tariffs and non-tariffs on US products to ‘ZERO’, and Prime Minister Modi also agreed to ‘BUY AMERICAN’ at a higher level.
Although the claims of ‘Zero tariffs’ made by US President Trump are yet to be officially verified by the Government of India.
This is a developing stroy.
