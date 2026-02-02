Advertisement
NewsIndiaIndia slashes tariffs to zero on US goods in new trade deal; says US President Trump
INDIA-US TRADE DEAL

India slashes tariffs to 'zero' on US goods in new trade deal; says US President Trump

US President Donald Trump announced a new bilateral trade deal on Monday, stating India will slash tariffs and non-tariff barriers on US goods to 'zero' immediately.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Anjali Singh|Last Updated: Feb 02, 2026, 11:14 PM IST|Source: Bureau
India slashes tariffs to 'zero' on US goods in new trade deal; says US President Trump(Image: IANS)

US Presidnet Donald Trump, in a significant move, announced the India-US trade deal on Monday, announcing new reciprocal tariffs from the earlier 25% to 18% with immediate effect.

The announcement was made on Truth Social, where US President Trump also mentioned that India will reduce tariffs and non-tariffs on US products to ‘ZERO’, and Prime Minister Modi also agreed to ‘BUY AMERICAN’ at a higher level.

Although the claims of ‘Zero tariffs’ made by US President Trump are yet to be officially verified by the Government of India.

This is a developing stroy.

 

