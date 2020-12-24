India, South Korea hold talks on starting a Transport Air Bubble arrangement

New Delhi: India and South Korea are holding talks on starting transport air bubble arrangements between the 2 countries for the movement of people.

Amidst the COVID pandemic global air travel came to a grinding halt and “Transport Air Bubbles” was established which are basically temporary arrangements between two countries aimed at restarting commercial passenger services.

During the talks between India's secretary east in the ministry of external affairs Riva Ganguly Das and South Korea's First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-Kun on Wednesday (December 23) both sides, "exchanged views on cooperation in the context of COVID-19, including facilitating essential air travel between the two countries", an MEA readout said.

South Korean minister highlighted the steps being considered by his Government to further relax the travel restrictions for foreigners including Indian citizens travelling to the country including relaxing restrictions on numbers per flight and categories of visas.

The readout said, "The two sides also agreed to continue ongoing consultations for an air bubble arrangement."

Transport air bubbles are reciprocal in nature and airlines from both countries enjoy similar benefits. India has an air bubble arrangement with 23 countries, while with the UK it has been suspended just recently due to the new strain of corona visit.

During the talks, both sides also planned to deepen cooperation in areas like defence, and in particular on enhancing defence industry cooperation.

