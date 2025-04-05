India, Sri Lanka To Sign Key Defence Pact During PM Modi’s Visit To Island Nation

India and Sri Lanka are set to ink a significant defence cooperation pact during Prime Minister Narendra’s two-day visit to the Island nation. The pact will be aimed at enhancing the bilateral relations between the two nations. It will also aim to counter China's increasing military influence in the region.

During PM Modi's visit, India and Sri Lanka will sign eight Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), which will include sectors like health, digitalisation, energy, and defence.

IANS reported that one of the MoUs will focus on supplying Sri Lanka with more affordable energy, a much-needed support amid the country’s ongoing economic challenges.

PM's visit will also include high-level discussions on restructuring Sri Lanka's debt, enhancing bilateral connectivity, and further cooperation across several domains. PM Modi’s visit is expected to significantly boost diplomatic relations between the two nations.

As he reached Colombo on Friday, top ministers from Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake’s Cabinet, including Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath, Health Minister Nalinda Jayatissa, and Labour Minister Anil Jayantha, were present at Bandaranaike International Airport to greet him.

Landed in Colombo. Grateful to the ministers and dignitaries who welcomed me at the airport. Looking forward to the programmes in Sri Lanka. pic.twitter.com/RYm5q1VhZk — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2025

He also received a warm welcome from the locals and members of the Indian diaspora, despite heavy rain.

"The rains were no deterrent for a spectacular welcome by the Indian community in Colombo. I was deeply moved by their warmth and enthusiasm," the Prime Minister wrote.

The rains were no deterrent for a spectacular welcome by the Indian community in Colombo. I was deeply moved by their warmth and enthusiasm. Grateful to them! pic.twitter.com/O8YUP6Vjxw — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 4, 2025

Ahead of PM Modi's visit to Sri Lanka, Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said, "The India-Sri Lanka relationship is deeply rooted in civilisational links, shared history, religion, culture, and strong people-to-people ties. In the modern era, it has evolved into a close economic, cultural, and technical partnership."

"Sri Lanka is an integral part of our 'Neighbourhood First' policy, and this relationship, built on mutual trust and goodwill, has stood the test of time," he added.

This two-day visit to Sri Lanka comes after President Disanayaka visited India last December. The two countries will also review the progress made on the joint vision of “Fostering Partnerships for a Shared Future”.

PM Modi is also scheduled to meet other political leaders of the nation before travelling to Anuradhapura with Dissanayake for the inauguration of development projects implemented with Indian financial assistance on Sunday.

In Anuradhapura, both leaders will pay respect at the historic Jaya Sri Maha Bodhi temple complex in Anuradhapura. During their discussions, both leaders will also be discussing all issues related to fishermen, including the early release and repatriation of Indian fishermen and fishing boats.

(with IANS inputs)