Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /India
  • /India standardises names of 27 Arunachal Pradesh locations to counter China's territorial claims

India standardises names of 27 Arunachal Pradesh locations to counter China's territorial claims

The Union Home Ministry said the exercise was carried out in consultation with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and involved formally identifying 27 places and geographical features on the official maps prepared by the Survey of India (SoI).

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Aug 08, 2026, 12:12 AM IST|Updated: Aug 08, 2026, 06:41 AM IST
India standardises names of 27 Arunachal Pradesh locations to counter China's territorial claims
Image Credit: Photo Credit: IANS

About the Author

Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Numerology Horoscope Prediction Today, August 8, 2026: Energy rewards discipline over impulse
2
3
4
5