India on Friday officially assigned standard names to 27 places and geographical features in Arunachal Pradesh along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), in a move seen as a direct response to China's repeated attempts to rename locations in the border state. The Union Home Ministry said the exercise was carried out in consultation with the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and involved formally identifying 27 places and geographical features on the official maps prepared by the Survey of India (SoI).