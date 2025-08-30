India Stands Firm: 'Will Neither Bow Nor Appear Weak', Says Piyush Goyal Amid 50% US Tariffs

In a strong response to the United States' decision to impose high tariffs on Indian goods, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that “India will neither bow down nor appear weak” in trade talks. His remarks have underscored the determination to protect the nation's economic dignity while staying open to fair negotiations.

Recently the Trump administration has raised tariffs on Indian exports to a huge 50%, as India is continuing to purchase Russian oil. This measure of the Trump government has doubled the earlier 25% tariff, igniting tensions between the two nations which also delayed the scheduled trade talks.

Goyal called the move unfair and unjustified by saying that India’s energy arrangements are rooted in strategic and commercial necessity not political alignment. He also said that New Delhi is committed to forging its own path, keeping national interests at the forefront.

While firmly rejecting any pressure, Goyal assured businesses and exporters that the government is taking active steps to soften the impact. Authorities are working rapidly to support affected industries and maintain economic stability.

At the same time, India is looking beyond the U.S., seeking new global markets for its goods. Goyal stressed that the country is ready to sign free trade agreements with interested partners.

He also highlighted the ongoing efforts to finalise free trade agreements with partners such as the European Union and Oman, aiming to diversify export opportunities and reduce dependency on any single market.

Ultimately, Goyal made it clear that India won’t bend under pressure. With consistent resilience and strategic outreach, the country is aiming to emerge stronger, he stated through his statements.