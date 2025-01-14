India Stands Out As Mediator Between Russia, Ukraine, Israel, And Iran: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has emphasized India’s unique position in addressing global conflicts, citing its ability to engage with both Russia and Ukraine, as well as Israel and Iran. Speaking to the Indian community during his two-day visit to Spain, Jaishankar outlined India’s growing influence in global diplomacy amidst a polarized world.

“There are very few countries today who are in a position to talk to Russia and to Ukraine,” Jaishankar said, referencing India’s balanced approach to the Ukraine conflict. He added that India maintains similar diplomatic flexibility with Israel and Iran.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi last year visited Russia twice and also went to Kyiv in Ukraine,” Jaishankar noted. He highlighted Modi’s role in bridging divides as a member of influential groups like the Quad and BRICS.

Jaishankar spotlighted India’s recent diplomatic achievements, including its pivotal role in integrating the African Union into the G20. “This should have been done years ago, and we made it happen,” he said.

The minister also celebrated India’s domestic progress, pointing to infrastructure milestones like building 4,000 kilometers of new rail tracks annually, constructing 28 kilometers of highways daily, and doubling the number of airports from 75 to over 150 in the past decade.

In urban development, Jaishankar highlighted the expansion of metro systems, growing from six cities in 2014 to 21 today, with plans to extend to 60 cities.

During his first official visit to Spain as external affairs minister, Jaishankar met with Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares to discuss regional and global issues. He announced plans for India and Spain to mark 2026 as a "dual year," celebrating culture, tourism, and advancements in artificial intelligence.

Jaishankar shared his personal connection to Spain, recalling his 2017 visit with Prime Minister Modi and commending Spanish President Pedro Sanchez’s visit to India last year for strengthening bilateral ties.

A significant development during his visit was the announcement of a new Spanish consulate in Bengaluru, a move he described as a “good sign” for deepening relations.

Addressing the Indian diaspora, Jaishankar credited Prime Minister Modi for recognizing and amplifying their contributions to India’s global standing. “The biggest change I have seen in the last 10 years is the importance that the Government of India and its people have placed on the contribution of diaspora,” he said, urging them to stay connected with India.

Jaishankar also celebrated India’s strides in space technology, notably the Chandrayaan-3 mission’s successful landing on the moon’s south side.