'India Stands Ready To Offer All Possible Assistance': PM Modi 'Expresses Concern' On Myanmar Earthquake

Myanmar Earthquake: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed concern for Myanmar, which was struck by two back-to-back earthquakes, and said that India is ready to provide all possible assistance and is praying for the wellbeing of everyone affected.

"Concerned by the situation in the wake of the Earthquake in Myanmar and Thailand. Praying for the safety and wellbeing of everyone. India stands ready to offer all possible assistance. In this regard, asked our authorities to be on standby. Also asked the MEA to remain in touch with the Governments of Myanmar and Thailand," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Two back-to-back earthquakes of magnitudes 7.7 and 6.4 jolted Myanmar with strong tremors felt in Thailand's capital, Bangkok. Following the tremours, Bangkok has declared an emergency.

The earthquake has rocked many parts of Thailand, including its capital Bangkok, the venue for next week's summit of the BIMSTEC regional grouping that is scheduled to be attended by Modi among other leaders.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake's epicentre was 16 km northwest of Sagaing, Myanmar, at a depth of 10 km. The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) also confirmed the depth, placing the epicentre near Mandalay.

While no casualties have been reported so far, reports indicate that some buildings in the Mandalay Region have collapsed, and several roads between Mandalay and Yangon have been severely damaged. In Bangkok, the tremors led to panic, with people rushing out of buildings onto the streets.

Footage from affected areas shows terrifying moments when strong tremors caused a towering skyscraper to crash to the ground, prompting workers and locals to flee for safety. In Vientiane, Laos, high-rise buildings swayed, leaving residents alarmed. Authorities in Myanmar have launched large-scale rescue operations, with emergency teams working tirelessly to find survivors and assist those trapped in their homes.

(With agency Inputs)