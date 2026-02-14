India stays committed to strategic autonomy amid US trade deal and Russian oil concerns, says EAM S Jaishankar

At the Munich Security Conference, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar pushed back on claims that a new US trade deal forces India to ditch Russian oil, stressing the country's rock-solid commitment to strategic autonomy.

He called it a deep-rooted value in India's history, shared by all political sides, no matter the pressure.

Jaishankar explained that energy markets are tricky, Indian oil companies, just like those in Europe, pick suppliers based on what's available, cheapest, and lowest risk.

With the world changing fast, every country does its own math, and clashes are normal, but overlaps can still happen.

While speaking at the “Munich Security Conference, EAM said, “We are very much wedded to strategic autonomy because it's very much a part of our history and our evolution. It's something that is very deep, and it's something that cuts across the political spectrum as well. As for energy issues, this is a complex market today. Oil companies in India, as in Europe, as probably in other parts of the world, look at availability, look at costs, look at risks, and take the decisions that they feel are in their best interest... So many things are changing, and so many of us are doing our calculations and recalculations... We would not necessarily agree on everything, but I do believe that by doing that, and if there is an inclination to find common ground and overlaps, that would happen. But if the bottom line of your question is, would I remain independent-minded and make my decisions? And would I make choices which sometimes may not agree with your thinking or somebody else's thinking, yes, it can happen," quotes ANI.

Earlier on February 9, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said India's energy choices will always follow "national interest," driven by enough supply, fair prices, and reliable sources, even with reports of cutting Russian oil. During an MEA briefing, Misri explained that oil companies decide to buy based on what's available, risks, costs, and logistics, sticking to their rules and duties.

He said, "Oil firms check availability, risks, costs, and follow internal processes with financial and logistics factors in mind. You'll see business picks based on that. National interest guides government and companies alike."

Misri noted India imports most of its oil and gas, so it watches resources and inflation closely as a growing economy. Protecting consumers is the top goal. With wild global energy prices lately, India shares the push for steady prices and supply, acting as a calm force in markets.

India gets crude from dozens of countries, not just one, and mixes shifts with market changes. "Our energy policy focuses on availability, fair pricing, and reliability," Misri said. "We import from many places, avoid single sources, and diversify for stability. The more options, the safer we are."

At the Munich Security Conference, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar alos met G7 foreign ministers, repeating India's backing for the UN80 agenda and highlighting New Delhi's key part in keeping global security strong.

He stressed India's work in protecting sea routes, being the first to help in crises, securing ports, and building tough submarine cable systems.



(with ANI inputs)








