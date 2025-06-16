India Steps Into New Era Of Secure Quantum Communication: Defence Ministry Shares Big Update

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence said in a statement that India has taken a big leap forward in technology by successfully testing a new way to send information securely using quantum physics. The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and IIT Delhi worked together to make this happen. They managed to send secure messages over a distance of more than 1 kilometer using a special kind of light connection set up on the IIT Delhi campus.

What Did we Achieve?

The team used something called "quantum entanglement" to send messages. This is a very advanced method from quantum physics that makes it almost impossible for anyone to hack or eavesdrop on the messages. In their test, they achieved a secure key rate of about 240 bits per second, with very few errors (less than 7%). This means the messages were sent quickly and safely.

Why Is This Important?

This new method of communication is a big deal for several reasons:

Stronger Cyber Security: Quantum communication is much harder to break into than traditional methods. This could make online banking, government messages, and military communication much safer.

Future Networks: The technology could lead to the creation of quantum internet and quantum networks, which are the next big things in the world of technology.

Military Advantage: According to the Defence Minister, this breakthrough could change the way wars are fought in the future, as secure communication is key in modern warfare.

How Does It Work?

The experiment used a special type of quantum communication called Quantum Key Distribution (QKD). This allows two people to share secret information in a way that nobody else can read, even if they are listening in. The DRDO and IIT Delhi team set up a free-space optical link (a beam of light) to send these secure messages across the campus.

What’s Next?

This achievement is just the beginning. The technology is expected to be used in many areas, from secure banking to military operations. It can also help in places where it’s hard to lay cables, like mountains or crowded cities.

In Simple Words

India has shown that it can send super-secure messages using the latest quantum technology. This could make our online world much safer and open up new possibilities for the future of communication.