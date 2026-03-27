India storms world stage: PM Modi to lead G7 Summit in France

New Delhi: Setting another milestone in India’s expanding international role, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel to France from June 15 to 17 for the G7 Summit. Ahead of the summit, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visited France and met Jean-Noël Barrot in Abbe de Vaudreuil-de-Serne, where the two leaders held discussions on India’s role in international affairs and areas of cooperation.

India’s growing role at the G7

According to the French Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the talks highlighted India’s contributions to international economic stability and partnerships.

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Presently holding the G7 presidency, France has described India as an important partner in driving forward shared agendas. The talks emphasised mutual recognition of India’s increasing influence in international decision-making platforms.

Officials said that India’s perspectives on emerging markets, climate action and international supply chains were among the points of discussion, showing its growing presence in multilateral forums.

Addressing West Asia tensions and energy security

The meeting also touched upon ongoing war in West Asia and their impact on international energy supply. Both nations agreed on the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz secure and open, showing joint commitments to maintain stability in a critical maritime corridor.

The discussions between them also included the role of coordinated maritime monitoring, information-sharing and diplomatic outreach to ensure uninterrupted trade.

Analysts said that such engagement shows India’s readiness to contribute proactively to maintaining international energy security along with strategic partners.

Jaishankar’s visit is seen as a step in reinforcing India-France strategic ties ahead of the summit.

Strengthening India-France relations

Earlier, French President Emmanuel Macron visited India, where both leaders discussed the vision of elevating bilateral relations to a “special global strategic partnership”.

The recent diplomatic engagements ahead of the G7 Summit indicate that India and France are building a more strategic partnership, with both countries preparing to coordinate on regional and international challenges.

Experts say that areas like technology collaboration, defence cooperation and renewable energy initiatives are likely to feature prominently in upcoming joint programmes. These developments suggest a deepening alignment that goes beyond ceremonial diplomacy and shows substantive planning for shared international objectives.